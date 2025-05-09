Education Cannot Wait Scales-Up Funding for Education in Somalia with US$17 Million Catalytic Grant

Total ECW funding in the Federal Republic of Somalia now tops US$64.2 million. The Multi-Year Resilience Programme will be delivered by a consortium of international and local civil society organizations, reaching 43,000 children with life-saving education.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 25 years, Somalia has faced persistent conflict, insecurity and climate change-related crises, severely impacting the lives and lifelong trajectories of the nation's children.

In response to the ongoing situation, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and its strategic partners announced today a new US$17.1 million grant that will reach over 43,000 children with safe, quality education opportunities. Total ECW funding in Somalia now tops US$64.2 million.

The humanitarian needs far outpace the resources available in Somalia and other forgotten crises worldwide. Somalia's Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan 2025 remains severely underfunded, according to OCHA's Financing Tracking Service. Prior to the new tranche of ECW funding, only 29% of the overall US$68.6 million humanitarian appeal for education was funded.

"The children and adolescents of Somalia have suffered far too long. Yet, they have so much to give - provided they are empowered with a quality education. We will not allow Somalia to be another 'forgotten crises,'" said ECW's Director Yasmine Sherif. "More than half of Somalia's school-aged children - 4.5 million - are out of school today. ECW is a pooled funding mechanism advancing joint programming. Our additional financial investment will thus enable all our partners in Somalia to jointly deliver continued quality education. Clearly, education is the best investment to empower crisis-affected communities to take the reins, steer their own destiny and end dependency on aid."

The United Kingdom is ECW's second-largest donor, with US$277 million in total contributions to date. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) leads the donor group in Somalia and was instrumental in developing the expanded programme.

"The UK is absolutely committed to working with the Federal Government of Somalia and partners like Education Cannot Wait for a more secure and stable future for all Somali children," said British Ambassador to Somalia Mike Nithavrianakis. "Today's programme launch is unique because it provides predictable, long-term funding for some of the most vulnerable, crisis-affected children in Somalia. It will also support the Federal Government of Somalia's efforts to strengthen the education system. Education gives children normality, protection and hope. Educating children is the best way to ensure a better future for Somalia, which is why we're proud to partner with Education Cannot Wait."

The programme builds on ECW's US$47.1 million in total investments in Somalia, which have already reached more than 300,000 children and adolescents with a quality education. The programme will be delivered by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) in coordination with the Federal Republic of Somalia. Consortium partners include Save the Children, Concern Worldwide and the Formal Education Network for Private Schools (FENPS).

"Education is the foundation of opportunity and progress, and ensuring that every child in Somalia has access to quality learning is a priority for our ministry. The partnership with Education Cannot Wait represents a vital commitment to expanding educational access for children affected by the crisis, enabling them to continue their studies and build a brighter future. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our dedication to providing safe and inclusive learning environments, and empowering the next generation with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive," said Farah Sheikh Abdulakdir, Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education, Federal Republic of Somalia.

"This Multi-Year Resilience Programme is more than a programme - it is a lifeline for thousands of children across Somalia who have been denied their right to education due to conflict, climate shocks and displacement. ADRA is proud to lead this transformative effort alongside our partners Save the Children, Concern Worldwide and FENPS - organizations deeply rooted in the communities we serve and experienced in delivering education in emergency contexts," said Jorge Silva, Country Director, ADRA Somalia. "Together, we will work hand-in-hand with government, ECW, local organizations, Somalia's education cluster and communities to ensure that children not only access school, but thrive in safe, inclusive and supportive learning environments. This is how we build resilience. This is how we build the future."

Political, social and economic instability, compounded by climate change-induced disasters, has led to widespread displacement, acute food insecurity and limited access to essential services including education in Somalia.

Progress is being made, but it is uneven. Seven out of ten Somalis still live below the poverty line. The number of people requiring humanitarian assistance in Somalia peaked in 2023 at 8.25 million. That number is projected to decrease to approximately 6 million in 2025. Nevertheless, protracted conflict, political and economic instability, climate change, and other social and cultural barriers have created wide and systemic fragility in Somalia's education system.

The new programme will be delivered in six locations within the Federal Republic of Somalia. Programme interventions focus on ensuring access to safe and protective learning environments for vulnerable girls and boys, including refugees, returnees and other at-risk groups such as children with disabilities. It also seeks to improve holistic learning outcomes such as basic numeracy, literacy and social-emotional learning, and strengthen the resilience of the education system.

