Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Blacksteel Energy Inc. ("Blacksteel" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated March 3, 2025 outlining the sale by the Corporation and its 100% subsidiary Drakkar Energy Ltd. ("Drakkar") of all of its oil producing assets in the Girouxville Area to Perthro (Canada) Inc. ("Perthro") (the "Proposed Transaction"), the parties have agreed to amend the consideration paid by Perthro to Blacksteel under the Proposed Transaction.

Under the current terms of the purchase agreement between the parties, Perthro has agreed to pay a base purchase price of $2.6 million, plus an additional $500,000 cash if the Proposed Transaction is completed by July 15, 2025. Under the provisions of an amendment agreement signed by the Corporation, Drakkar, Perthro and Pethro AB, Perthro AB has agreed to provide additional consideration of one million (1,000,000) Class "B" shares (the "Additional Consideration") of Perthro AB to Blacksteel. The Additional Consideration is subject to a minimum of 42% of the issued and outstanding Blacksteel common shares signing support agreements agreeing to vote in favour of the Proposed Transaction at the special shareholders' meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025.

Perthro AB is the sole shareholder of Perthro and is a Swedish incorporated oil and gas exploration and development company.

Perthro AB is currently working diligently to list its shares (the "IPO") on a suitable exchange in Stockholm, Sweden, which it expects to complete sometime during 2026. Perthro AB currently has approximately 17,700,000 shares outstanding, of which approximately 14,000,000 are Class "A" shares and 3,700,000 Class "B" shares. The Class "A" and Class "B" shares are of equal monetary value, and each Class "A" share carries 10 votes, while each Class "B" share carries a single vote. Depending on market conditions at the time of the IPO, Perthro expects that only the Class "B shares will be listed on an exchange. Class 'A' shares can be converted to Class "B" shares freely at any time on a one for one basis. Perthro AB also has approximately 3,200,000 share purchase warrants outstanding at this time.

Perthro AB is engaged in a pre-IPO equity offering whereby it expects that additional shares will be issued ahead of the planned IPO. The target IPO price for Perthro AB is between 5 SEK (CDN $0.71) and 10 SEK (CDN $1.42) per share. The current exchange rate is approximately 7.00 SEK to one (1) Canadian dollar. The IPO price is not guaranteed, and the price will be determined by market conditions and in consultation with a certified financial advisor at the time of the IPO.

If the Additional Consideration is issued in connection with the Proposed Transaction, Perthro AB is willing to consider buying back the Class "B" shares from Blacksteel at any time after the closing of the Proposed Transaction.

Pethro AB's management team is led by Jonas Lindvall and Andres Modarelli.

Jonas Lindvall is the President and CEO of Perthro AB and a successful oil and gas entrepreneur who has previously led two successful listings of public companies on Nasdaq, the main Swedish stock exchange. Mr. Lindvall is a petroleum engineer with 35 years experience creating value with companies like Shell Oil and Talisman Energy. Since 2005, he has been instrumental in co-founding two successful smaller publicly listed companies in Sweden. Early investors, in both companies enjoyed a ten fold multiple return on their investment. Mr. Lindvall holds a Bachelor Degree in Petroleum Engineering and a Master Degree in Energy Business, both from the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Andres Modarelli, CFO and co-founder of Perthro AB, is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience, predominantly in the upstream oil and gas industry. He has held various senior finance positions with Canadian and European publicly listed junior companies operating in Canada and Internationally, including; C&C Energia, Platino Energy and Mapan Energy, where he was a co-founder and which was later acquired by Tourmaline Oil Corp. Most recently, he was CFO of Maha Energy AB, a Nasdaq Stockholm listed company where he joined in 2017 and worked alongside Mr. Lindvall, operating assets in North America, Brazil and Oman. Having started his career with Deloitte, Mr. Modarelli is also a Certified Public Accountant and has a Bachelor in Business Administration degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina.

The Proposed Transaction is expected to be completed on or about July 15, 2025 (the "Closing Date"). It is subject to certain customary conditions and approvals, including approval by Blacksteel shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders, regulatory approval and normal course closing adjustments.

"The Additional Consideration offered by Perthro AB under the Proposed Transaction allows for Blacksteel shareholders to indirectly participate in the prospective upside and increase in value of Perthro AB shares when they list on a Swedish stock exchange. This makes for an even more compelling reason for shareholders to vote in favour of the Proposed Transaction," stated Arthur Madden, Blacksteel's CEO and CFO.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company that explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas resources.

