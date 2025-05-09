Spartanburg, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Dr. Christina Rahm, renowned scientist, humanitarian, and founder of Merci Dupre Clothiers, will showcase her innovative sustainable fashion line tonight at a private hangar at Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport. The exclusive runway event will feature Merci Dupre's revolutionary eco-technology garments while supporting two important causes: ELYSIAN's 10th anniversary celebration and the Spartanburg Humane Society's capital campaign.

Dr. Rahm is in Spartanburg this week for multiple significant initiatives, including the soft launch of TRB Holdings Xoted Biotech lab at the Sparks Center. This state-of-the-art facility represents a substantial expansion of Dr. Rahm's scientific research and development operations in South Carolina.

"Every garment we create is a statement of my commitment to protecting both people and our planet," says Dr. Rahm. "Our innovative technology infuses protective agents into clothing, creating fashion that's not only beautiful but serves a greater purpose. We're honored to present this collection while supporting ELYSIAN's milestone anniversary and contributing to the vital work of the Spartanburg Humane Society."

Dr. Rahm added, "The timing of tonight's fashion show aligns perfectly with our soft launch of the TRB Holdings Xoted Biotech lab. Both initiatives represent our commitment to innovation and creating solutions that improve lives, whether through cutting-edge biotech research or protective, sustainable fashion."

The evening's fashion showcase will highlight Merci Dupre's groundbreaking "Super Skin Coating" technology, Dr. Rahm's patent-pending innovation that creates a shield against environmental toxins through a specialized 96-hour treatment process. Each piece in the collection undergoes this meticulous embedding process using natural ingredients including shungite, orthosilicic acid, and vitamin C to provide multiple layers of protection.

As part of her commitment to philanthropy, Dr. Rahm has partnered with ELYSIAN to make the fashion show a fundraising event for the Spartanburg Humane Society. "Supporting animal welfare has always been a passion of mine, and I'm thrilled that our fashion showcase can contribute to such an important cause," adds Dr. Rahm, who also leads The Rahm Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to creating positive global change.

The show, titled "From the New York Runway to the Spartanburg Runway," will feature professional models and adoptable dogs from the Spartanburg Humane Society. All proceeds from the evening's silent auction and ticket sales will benefit the Humane Society's capital campaign in honor of its outgoing chairman, Maj. Gen. Darwin Simpson.

"We're proud to celebrate ELYSIAN's 10th anniversary through this special event," says Dr. Rahm. "Their decade-long commitment to inspiring women and philanthropic impact aligns perfectly with Merci Dupre's mission to create fashion that protects and empowers."

The evening will also include an exclusive screening of the award-winning CatWalk FurBaby 2 documentary, which features Merci Dupre Clothiers' previous runway shows at New York Fashion Week and live music performances.

About Dr. Christina Rahm: A global entrepreneur, patented scientist, author, and humanitarian, Dr. Rahm manages 22 companies across 89 countries. With extensive education including degrees in Nanotechnology, Pharmaceutical Management, and Nutrition, she has created 18 patents (4 approved) and authored seven books. Her mission is to help people build healthy environments and meaningful lives through innovative products that eliminate negative influences. Dr. Rahm is the driving force behind TRB Holdings and its Xoted Biotech division, which focuses on advanced research and developing health solutions.

About Merci Dupre Clothiers: Founded by Dr. Christina Rahm, Merci Dupre creates luxury sustainable fashion with proprietary Enviremware technology that protects wearers from environmental pollutants while promoting eco-conscious style. Each piece undergoes a specialized 96-hour embedding process using natural ingredients for multiple layers of protection.

