DJB Hospitality: Sedona Taphouse Confirms Search for New Location in Mamaroneck, NY

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Sedona Taphouse is excited to confirm that they are actively exploring opportunities for a new location in the vibrant Mamaroneck community. While they respect their franchise owner's plans to launch a new concept in the Mamaroneck location later this summer, they want to clarify that Barnstone Grill is a separate, independently owned venture and will not be affiliated with the Sedona Taphouse brand.

"Sedona Taphouse is committed to bringing our unique dining experience-featuring hand-crafted food, a curated selection of craft beers and wines, and community-focused hospitality-to Mamaroneck," said Dennis Barbaro, Founder & CEO. "We truly appreciate the warm reception we've received and look forward to announcing our new location soon."

About Sedona Taphouse:

Sedona Taphouse is a restaurant concept devoted to craft food, beer, wine, and spirits, with a mission to support local communities through innovative cuisine and heartfelt hospitality. Sedona Taphouse's rapid growth has been recognized through DJB Hospitality's inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year as one of America's fastest-growing privately held companies. Sedona Taphouse is a Southwest-inspired, full-service restaurant and taphouse. Sedona Taphouse continues to expand and is always looking for qualified franchisees.

