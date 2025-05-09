Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (PT) Fireside chat at the 2025 Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas

Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. (CT) Presentation at the 45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago

Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. (ET) Fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Company's website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section. Replays will remain available for approximately 90 days after each event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes, and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical, and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation, and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients.

