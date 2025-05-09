Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 22:10 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meeting Professionals International (MPI): Registration open for MPI's WEC 2025 in St. Louis; Registrants unlock mystery guest for the closing party

Finanznachrichten News

St. Louis, MO, May 09, 2025(MPI), the world's largest global meeting and event industry association, has opened registration for its World Education Congress (WEC) 2025, taking place June 18-20 at the newly expanded America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis.?This premier event offers unparalleled education, networking, and business opportunities tailored for meeting and event professionals.?

New this year, WEC attendees will have the opportunity to tailor their conference experience through curated learning journeys, which are an immersive format that has become a standout feature of MPI's EMEC. Designed to align with individual professional goals, these off-site, immersive workshops take learning beyond the conference center and into real-world environments.

A highlight of WEC 2025 is the keynote lineup, featuring dynamic speakers who will inspire and challenge attendees:?

  • Daniel Lewis, entrepreneur and founder of T By Daniel, will present "RALLY to Lead: Igniting Connection, Collaboration & Change!"?
  • Temple Grandin Temple Grandin, a Distinguished Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, is a globally recognized expert in animal welfare, and bestselling author will deliver "Great Minds are Not All the Same."

WEC 2025 is turning up the heat in St. Louis and the closing party on Friday night will feature a Grammy-winning, hometown hero whose iconic beats define STL music. In a unique twist, attendees will unlock the identity of a special mystery guest slated to appear at Friday's closing event once they complete WEC registration.

"WEC is an essential industry event and top-tier education opportunity for meeting and event professionals who are ready to grow, innovate, and lead,"?said Paul Van Deventer, MPI President and CEO.?"This event brings together the best of our industry, plus visionary content, experiential learning, and unmatched networking, all designed to elevate the careers and impact of our global community."

For more information on WEC 2025 and to register, visit: https://wec.mpi.org



Cory Elford Meeting Professionals International (MPI) 972-702-3000 celford@mpi.org

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.