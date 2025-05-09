AI Merch Launches AI-Powered Course at Top Ranked Florida International University Led by Professor Valentin Saitarli in Collaboration with Large Spirits Companies

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / AiMerch, developer of an innovative artificial technology software, proudly announces the launch of a next-generation Artificial Intelligence course at Florida International University (FIU), recently named the No. 31 public university in the nation by The Wall Street Journal's 2025 rankings. The new AI course is designed to transform how students engage with real-world business operations in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The course will be taught by Professor Valentin Saitarli and developed in collaboration with AiMerch, the cutting-edge computer vision and process optimisation platform engineered specifically for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. AiMerch focuses on distributor, store, and warehouse operations, offering AI-powered solutions for logistics, merchandising, sales, marketing predictions, and data analysis.

"This is not just a class; it's a live lab for the future of AI in retail and hospitality," said Professor Saitarli. "By working directly with industry-grade platforms and real business scenarios, our students will gain practical skills in automation, data intelligence, and operational optimisation."

The course is being offered through a joint initiative between FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, with additional collaboration from relevant companies, enabling students to access live datasets and real-time industry applications.

"We are excited to be the first school to offer the newest and most advanced AI technology course in food and beverage supply chain augmentation," said Michael Cheng, Dean of the Chaplin School. "The Chaplin School welcomes AiMerch to Florida International University and is excited to offer our students this extraordinary technology in the curriculum."

Highlights of the Program:

Integration of real-time AI in logistics, retail execution, and supply chain operations

Direct collaboration with industry leaders and field projects

Hands-on training in computer vision, AI-driven forecasting, and data interpretation

AI ethics, retail automation, and real-world decision-making. Enrollment and program information are available at: https://onestop.fiu.edu/registration/class-registration/register-for-classes

About AiMerch

AiMerch is an advanced computer vision and AI process optimisation software platform tailored for the CPG industry. It supports distributors, retailers, and warehouse operators with real-time merchandising, sales intelligence, route execution, inventory accuracy, marketing predictions, and actionable data analytics.

About FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management:

Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management is the No. 4 best hospitality school among U.S. Public universities and ranked 31st in the world, placing it in the Top 1% globally. As the second-largest hospitality school in the U.S., FIU attracts nearly 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students from around the world who are drawn to our outstanding reputation, expert faculty, immersive curriculum, and real-world career pathways. From international hotel and lodging to real estate, foodservice, beverage management, tourism, revenue management, entertainment, and large-scale events, our programs prepare students to lead across the full spectrum of the global hospitality industry.

Located in the heart of Miami - a world-class tourism hub - our students gain unparalleled hands-on, experiential learning that brings hospitality education to life. For more information about Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, visit FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

About FIU:?

Florida International University is a Top 50, preeminent public research university with 55,000 students from all 50 states and more than 140 countries, as well as an alumni network of more than 330,000. Located in the global city of Miami, the university offers more than 200 degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels, including medicine and law. The FIU faculty are leaders in their fields, including National Academy members, Fulbright Scholars, and MacArthur Genius Fellows. A Carnegie R1 institution, FIU drives impactful research in environmental resilience, health, and technology and innovation. Home to the Wall of Wind and the Institute of Environment, FIU stands at the forefront of discovery and innovation. With a focus on student success, economic mobility and community engagement, FIU is redefining what it means to be a public research university.

