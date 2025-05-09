Epique Realty Unlocks the Future for Connecticut Agents: Revolutionary Platform Arrives in the Constitution State!

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Get ready, Connecticut! The real estate revolution has arrived. Epique Realty, the company that's tearing up the old playbook and building something truly extraordinary for agents, today announced its much-anticipated launch in the great state of Connecticut.

Not just another brokerage, Epique is a movement. Epique Realty is architecting the future of real estate, a future where agents are the heroes, equipped with visionary technology and incomparable support, all designed to let them soar. Think different. Think bigger. Think Epique. The company that's already taken the nation by storm with its agent-first philosophy is now bringing its explosive growth and game-changing resources to the state that literally wrote the book on foundational documents - a perfect match for a company laying a new foundation for the entire industry.

Leading the charge in Connecticut is the dynamic and results-driven State Broker, India Headley. A powerhouse in the industry, India bought her first investment property at 21 and has since excelled in nearly every facet of real estate - as an investor, landlord, flipper, contractor, mortgage lender, mentor, and broker. Her team, Housed by Headley, thrives on referrals and a reputation for exceptional results, consistently outpacing national agent production averages. Recognized by Forbes and other national publications, India is a forward-thinking deal-maker with an Epique mindset.

"Joining Epique Realty and spearheading its launch in Connecticut feels like coming home to a company that truly gets it," said India Headley, Connecticut State Broker for Epique Realty. "Epique's agent-first approach, their commitment to providing cutting-edge tech like Epique.ai and Lofty CRM for free, and their revolutionary vision align perfectly with my own drive to empower agents and elevate the industry. My experience across all sides of real estate, from foundation to closing, has shown me what agents truly need to succeed. Epique delivers that, and then some. I'm incredibly excited to pair Epique's first-in-class tech stack with my systems expertise to provide Connecticut agents with data-driven coaching, seamless transaction oversight, and marketing firepower that will put them lightyears ahead. Guided by my faith, I'm here to help agents build generational wealth and make a lasting impact, being the change we want to see in this industry."

The masterminds behind this paradigm shift, Epique Realty's Co-Founders, are ecstatic about bringing their vision to Connecticut.

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, explained Epique's philosophy: "We looked at the real estate landscape and saw agents bogged down by outdated models and a lack of genuine support. We said, 'There has to be a better way.' Epique is that better way. We believe in empowering agents, not restricting them. Our expansion into Connecticut is about bringing this empowerment to a new frontier, offering tools and a culture that truly puts the agent first -absolutely free to our agents. It's about their success, period." Miller added, "Connecticut, the Constitution State, has a legacy of innovation and forward-thinking. Epique Realty is built on that same spirit. We're not just offering incremental improvements; we're delivering a revolutionary leap forward for how agents build their businesses and serve their clients. This isn't just business; it's a calling to elevate the entire industry." He concluded, "Our growth is a testament to a simple truth: when you genuinely empower agents, everyone wins. Connecticut agents are about to experience a level of support and technological advantage they've only dreamed of."

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, emphasized the unique financial advantages for agents: "At Epique, 'agent-first' isn't a buzzword; it's the bedrock of our financial model. We've structured our entire system to ensure agents keep more of their hard-earned money while gaining access to top-tier technology and benefits without the hefty price tags. Delcid continued, "We're building a community where agents feel valued and have the resources to thrive. Connecticut agents will find that Epique's approach allows them to invest back into their growth and their clients, creating a cycle of success." She confidently stated, "Our innovative approach means agents aren't just surviving; they're building incredible wealth and careers. The financial empowerment we offer is unique, and Connecticut is going to see why Epique is growing at such an incredible pace."

Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder, highlighted the operational and technological superiority: "Epique is a technology company that happens to be in real estate. We provide our agents with a suite of innovative tech resources, like our AI-powered Epique.ai and the enterprise edition of Lofty CRM with AI lead conversion, completely free. This isn't just about tools; it's about giving our agents an unfair advantage in the marketplace." Miller elaborated, "Our support systems are designed to be seamless and incredibly responsive. We're obsessed with agent success, and that means providing the operational backbone that lets them focus on what they do best: selling real estate and serving clients. Connecticut, get ready for a brokerage that works as hard for you as you do for your clients." He passionately added, "We are constantly innovating, constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Our expansion into Connecticut is another step in our journey to equip every agent with the best, so they can be the best. The progress we've made is just the beginning."

Epique Realty's expansion into Connecticut, a state known for its pioneering spirit as the "Constitution State" and home to innovations like the first hamburger and the first phone book, is more than just growth; it's a synergy. Epique's revolutionary model provides agents with:

Extraordinary FREE Benefits: Epique.ai's suite of AI tools, the enterprise edition of Lofty CRM with AI lead-conversion, and much more, all designed to amplify agent productivity and profitability without the traditional costs.

Support Beyond Compare: From India Headley's hands-on leadership and data-driven coaching to Epique's robust national network and compliance expertise, agents are never alone.

Innovative Tech Resources: A full arsenal of technology designed to streamline operations, generate and convert leads, and create stunning marketing materials, putting Epique agents at the forefront of the industry.

True Agent Empowerment: A culture that celebrates agent success, encourages entrepreneurialism, and provides the freedom and resources to build a thriving business on their terms.

Epique Realty is not just keeping pace; it's setting it. The company's amazing growth is a direct result of its steadfast commitment to its agents. As Epique plants its flag in the fertile ground of Connecticut, it invites ambitious agents ready to redefine their careers and embrace the future of real estate to join the revolution.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is redefining the real estate brokerage with its groundbreaking agent-first model. By providing agents with exceptional tools, state-of-the-art AI technology, unheard of benefits and comprehensive support at no cost, Epique empowers agents to thrive and succeed in today's competitive market. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, mentorship, and integrity, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the country. BeEpique

Media Contact:

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-unlocks-the-future-for-connecticut-agents-revolutionary-platform-arrives-1025657