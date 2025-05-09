Hello Health: My Autism Success Story: A Mother's Mission to Heal, Empower, and Revolutionize Integrative Family Health

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Hello Health

What began as a mother's fight to save her son has now grown into a national movement. Pamela Wirth, author of Saving My Son, entrepreneur, and healthcare advocate, shares her powerful story of resilience and discovery-one that is transforming how families approach chronic health conditions, especially autism and autoimmune disorders.

Pamela's journey began when her once-healthy six-year-old son, Ryan, began to regress rapidly, displaying symptoms like anxiety, vocal tics, fatigue, and sensory issues. Labeled with a range of (mis)diagnoses-autism, OCD, anxiety, and depression-Pamela refused to accept a life sentence of chronic conditions for her son. Through integrative care and an emphasis on identifying root causes, Ryan was eventually diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis and made a full recovery thanks to a blend of supplements, traditional care, and holistic therapies.

This experience led Pamela to found Hello Health Nutrition LLC, dba Hello Health®, a pioneering company providing a comprehensive ecosystem of lab diagnostics, natural supplements, coaching services, and community support. Created out of the very challenges Pamela faced-high costs, limited access, and fragmented information-Hello Health is now a groundbreaking platform for parents seeking evidence-based solutions to chronic health conditions in children and families.

"There are currently no organizations offering an inclusive, integrative health model that connects the dots between symptoms, root causes, community, and care. We're doing something original, big, and bold-with love at the center of it."

-Pamela Wirth, Founder and CEO of Hello Health®

A Platform for Real Change

Hello Health is more than a supplement company-we are building a complete model for family integrative health and wellness. It bridges the gap between families and personalized care by offering:

Functional lab testing for infections, allergies, and genetic markers

High-quality, natural supplements targeting brain, gut, and immune health

A growing telehealth platform focused on pediatric and family behavioral health

An empowering (and building) online community for shared learning and support

This innovative platform aims to reverse chronic conditions by addressing inflammation, detox, and underlying bacterial, viral, and fungal infections-all while promoting brain, immune, and gut wellness. The Hello Health podcast, Hello Health, Moms Empowered, shares stories and insights from practitioners and parents alike. Pamela also contributes to A Compromised Generation by Beth Lambert, spotlighting the environmental roots of the modern health crisis in youth.

A Market in Need of Change

According to the AARDA, 1 in 5 people have an autoimmune disorder; 1 in 33 are on the autism spectrum.

Bourne Partners identifies a $450 billion market gap in accessible, affordable family health solutions.

There is immense unmet need for telehealth services targeting behavioral, neurodevelopmental, and autoimmune conditions, especially in children.

Hello Health is actively expanding its footprint, seeking to empower families with ease, access, and confidence.

"Our point of view is simple: when we address the root of symptoms, we don't just manage a diagnosis-we can reverse it. Healing starts from the inside out."

-Pamela Wirth

Join the Movement

Support a future where integrative health is accessible, inclusive, and transformative. Learn more at:

Website: www.gethellohealth.com

Podcast: Hello Health, Moms Empowered

Book: Saving My Son by Pamela Wirth (available on Amazon)

Social: @hellohealthnutrition on Instagram & YouTube

Watch our 90-second overview: https://youtu.be/BY-RMv_qBfU

For partnership, press, or platform inquiries, please contact:

Pamela Wirth

(888) 416-4704

pamela@hello.health

Together, let's make root-cause healing the standard-not the exception.

