Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") announces an amendment to the pricing of its non-brokered private placement financing to $.01 per Unit for up to $250,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from closing.

Financing proceeds are to be allocated for working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX-V Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of north-eastern Ontario.

"David G. Tafel"

CEO and Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the timing of Project approvals; the timing, terms and completion of any proposed private placement; the expected use of proceeds from the financing.

