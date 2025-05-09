Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Catherine M. Best
|1,290,773,343
|105,594,697
|92.44 %
|7.56 %
|Dr. M. Elizabeth Cannon
|1,387,390,907
|8,977,135
|99.36 %
|0.64 %
|N. Murray Edwards
|1,343,051,981
|53,316,060
|96.18 %
|3.82 %
|Christopher L. Fong
|1,300,632,889
|95,735,153
|93.14 %
|6.86 %
|Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
|1,208,724,484
|187,643,557
|86.56 %
|13.44 %
|Wilfred A. Gobert
|1,369,762,011
|26,606,029
|98.09 %
|1.91 %
|Christine M. Healy
|1,384,536,485
|11,831,556
|99.15 %
|0.85 %
|Steve W. Laut
|1,372,048,183
|24,319,858
|98.26 %
|1.74 %
|Honourable Frank J. McKenna
|1,340,623,891
|55,744,149
|96.01 %
|3.99 %
|Scott G. Stauth
|1,380,178,277
|16,189,765
|98.84 %
|1.16 %
|David A. Tuer
|1,292,282,412
|104,085,630
|92.55 %
|7.45 %
|Annette M. Verschuren
|1,378,864,270
|17,503,771
|98.75 %
|1.25 %
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|1,370,498,436
|71,323,339
|95.05 %
|4.95 %
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|1,169,822,162
|226,545,869
|83.78 %
|16.22 %
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|1,368,205,205
|28,162,822
|97.98 %
|2.02 %
Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
T (403) 517-6700 F (403) 517-7350 E ir@cnrl.com
2100, 855 - 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8
www.cnrl.com
SCOTT G. STAUTH
President
VICTOR C. DAREL
Chief Financial Officer
LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations
Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange
Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.
