Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.



Votes For Votes Withheld Catherine M. Best

1,290,773,343 105,594,697

92.44 % 7.56 % Dr. M. Elizabeth Cannon

1,387,390,907 8,977,135

99.36 % 0.64 % N. Murray Edwards

1,343,051,981 53,316,060

96.18 % 3.82 % Christopher L. Fong

1,300,632,889 95,735,153

93.14 % 6.86 % Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin

1,208,724,484 187,643,557

86.56 % 13.44 % Wilfred A. Gobert

1,369,762,011 26,606,029

98.09 % 1.91 % Christine M. Healy

1,384,536,485 11,831,556

99.15 % 0.85 % Steve W. Laut

1,372,048,183 24,319,858

98.26 % 1.74 % Honourable Frank J. McKenna

1,340,623,891 55,744,149

96.01 % 3.99 % Scott G. Stauth

1,380,178,277 16,189,765

98.84 % 1.16 % David A. Tuer

1,292,282,412 104,085,630

92.55 % 7.45 % Annette M. Verschuren

1,378,864,270 17,503,771

98.75 % 1.25 %



Votes For Votes Withheld The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

1,370,498,436 71,323,339

95.05 % 4.95 %



Votes For Votes Against The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto.

1,169,822,162 226,545,869

83.78 % 16.22 %



Votes For Votes Against On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

1,368,205,205 28,162,822

97.98 % 2.02 %

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Refer to our website for detailed forward-looking statements and notes regarding Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures at www.cnrl.com.

