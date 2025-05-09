Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 110 mining companies and more than 650 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on May 12-13.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Pan Global Resources Inc.

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo México is in the final permitting stage to allow new mine construction to commence. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver and Cañada Honda copper-gold discoveries, and a number of other prospective targets, including Bravo, Barbacena, La Pantoja, El Pozo, Romana Norte, San Pablo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, and Cortijo. A longer-term goal is to define 100 million tonnes of copper resources from a cluster of deposits in the Project area, comparable to other mine operations in the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The Cármenes Project is located approx. 55km north of León in northern Spain and comprises five Investigation Permits over 5,653 hectares. The Project area is highly prospective for multiple bodies or "clusters" of carbonate-hosted "pipe-like" breccia style copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold mineralization. The area includes the former Profunda and Providencia mines that last operated in the 1930s, producing concentrates of copper and cobalt with nickel. Numerous other smaller historical mine workings in the area highlight potential for additional breccia pipes. These types of deposits can have significant vertical dimensions exceeding 1km. Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference