Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") a leading omnichannel building material retailer, is pleased to report that, further to its press release on May 1, 2025, it has closed the previously announced secured loan (the "2025 Loan") with Lyra Growth Partners Inc. (the "Lender"), as well as the loans (the "Management Loans") with senior members of the Company's management team and its operating subsidiaries.

The net proceeds of the 2025 Loan have been advanced to the Borrowers under the Management Loans to facilitate their acquisition of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company through private transactions, expected to close on or about May 14, 2025. As previously noted, the shares purchased under this transaction and other shares currently held by the Borrowers have been pledged as security for the Management Loans, aligning management's interests with those of the Company's shareholders.

Additionally, the Company obtained written consent from disinterested shareholders holding more than 50% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, as required under TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation.

Preliminary Unaudited Q1 2025 Financial Highlights are as follows:

Revenue for Q1 2025 is expected to be in the range of $14.8 million to $15.2 million;

Gross Profit for Q1 2025 is expected to be in the range of $6.0 million to $6.4 million;

Gross Profit Margin for Q1 2025 is expected to be in the range of 38% to 41%; and

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 is expected to be in the range of $0.60 million to $0.65 million.

The Company anticipates reporting its unaudited Q1 2025 results and holding a conference call to discuss the results in late May 2025 and will communicate the date of the earnings release and conference call shortly.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the use of proceeds of the 2025 Loan and the Management Loans, the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals, and the expected unaudited Q1 2025 results.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

