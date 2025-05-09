During this year's Mother's Day season, Avianca Cargo set a historic record with a 15% growth in flower transportation from Colombia and Ecuador to the United States and Europe.

Avianca Cargo moved more than 20,100 tons on 300 dedicated cargo flights, exclusively for flower shipments.

In the United States, Avianca Cargo has solidified its position as the leading carrier for flower transportation from Colombia.

Avianca Cargo, a leading cargo carrier in the region, successfully concluded its Mother's Day 2025 season with a historic record, transporting over 20,100 tons of fresh flowers-a 15% increase compared to last year. The shipments originated from Colombia and Ecuador, reaching destinations across North America and Europe

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250509828134/en/

Avianca Cargo moved more than 20,100 tons on 300 dedicated cargo flights, exclusively for flower shipments.

This achievement reinforces Avianca Cargo's position as the #1 flower carrier from Colombia to the United States and solidifies its status as one of the top players in the global flower transportation market.

To meet the heightened seasonal demand, Avianca Cargo doubled its operational capacity, expanded critical infrastructure, and delivered 24/7 flower service across strategic terminals without disrupting its broader operations.

"Mother's Day is one of the most important seasons for the flower industry, and we are proud to once again fulfill our commitment. We celebrate a historic record that reaffirms our market position and leadership as the flower carrier of the season between Colombia and the United States," said Diogo Elias, CEO of Avianca Cargo. "Thanks to all our key stakeholders and clients, we recognize each of these 20,100 tons as a shared achievement."

Key Logistics Infrastructure Milestones:

Maintained 24/7 flower reception operations during the peak season.

during the peak season. Successfully transported over 20,100 tons of flowers through 300 exclusive flower flights during the season.

With over five decades of experience, Avianca Cargo reaffirmed its leadership in key markets:

Exported a diverse mix of flowers, with carnations, pompons, chrysanthemums, and gypsophilas among the most shipped.

among the most shipped. Achieved record volumes, growing 15%versus the Mother's Day 2024 season.

Miami played a pivotal role in Avianca Cargo's Mother's Day 2025 operations, serving as the primary gateway for flower imports into the United States.

Avianca Cargo was the first airline in the Americas to receive CEIV Fresh certification, underscoring its leadership in perishable transport, which accounts for over 50% of its cargo. Ensuring flower longevity requires specialized knowledge, including process documentation on temperature control at critical points as well as risk analysis-essential tools for proper handling of each product.

During 2024 Avianca Cargo transported over 150,300 tons of flowers, more than 85%, through Miami hub. To support this increased volume, Avianca Cargo boosted its local workforce by 30%, reinforcing Miami's position as the main point of entry for Colombian and Ecuadorian flowers. Miami not only enabled the efficient distribution of blooms nationwide but also contributed to the broader economic impact of the floral industry. The city's strategic importance continues to grow as Avianca Cargo expands its capacity and strengthens partnerships across the supply chain.

With an ongoing commitment to service excellence, sustainability, and operational innovation, Avianca Cargo continues to lead the market in perishable goods transportation and to invest in future-ready solutions.

"Thanks to airline partners like Avianca, more than 1,000 tons of flowers have been arriving at MIA every day in the weeks leading up to Mother's Day," said Ralph Cutié, Miami International Airport Director and CEO. "That equals nine out of every 10 flowers imported to the U.S. In fact, flowers continue to be MIA's largest imported product, accounting for nearly 380,000 tons worth $1.8 billion annually. Congratulations to Avianca on having its best Mother's Day season ever for flower shipments, which is helping MIA have yet another record year in cargo volume."

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado highlighted that, "Almost every flower that will be touched by a mother or grandmother in the United States came through Miami International Airport and through Avianca. And that's why today we celebrate the partnership, the infrastructure, and focus in on the different points throughout the supply chain."

About Avianca Cargo

Avianca Cargo, an air cargo airline, is the main operator in different markets in the Americas with a capacity of 220 cargo flights and more than 1,400 passenger flights with bellies. It serves more than 70 destinations in the route network in Latin America, United States and Europe, and 70 interline agreements connecting the airline to more than 350 destinations worldwide, with the average cargo fleet with the lowest environmental impact. It is the first airline in the Americas to obtain IATA CEIV certifications in four different categories: Pharma, Fresh, Live and Lithium Batteries; in 2024 it was recognized as one of the six Best Cargo Airline in the Americas by Air Cargo News and continues to elevate its position in relevant markets and in 2024 received the ESG Award from the Aviation Achievement Awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250509828134/en/

Contacts:

Reyna Figueroa

Rfigueroa@roarmedia.com

(786) 641-4361