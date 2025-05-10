Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.05.2025 05:06 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

The Secret to Turning Back Time: DermRays Skincare Device Makes Women Look 10 Years Younger

Finanznachrichten News

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every woman dreams of reversing the clock and reclaiming youthful, radiant skin. This Mother's Day, make that dream a reality with DermRays Skincare Device-the perfect gift for moms and yourself! From May 1-15, enjoy an exclusive $120 OFF during our Mother's Day Sale.

DermRays offers two cutting-edge devices tailored to different skincare needs:

  • DermRays Revive: Designed for mature skin, this device combats wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of elasticity with advanced 1064nm laser therapy, restoring a lifted, firmer look.
  • DermRays FusionGlow: Ideal for younger users, it tackles acne, dullness, and uneven texture with red and blue light therapy, promoting clearer, glowing skin.
  • DermRays LED: Your daily skincare companion: blue, red, infrared, and mixed light for every need. FDA-cleared safety with built-in eye cups for added protection. Only 15 minutes a day for youthful and radiant skin.

According to the DermRays R&D team, an exciting 1450nm laser skincare device is currently in development and is expected to launch later this year. "We are committed to continuously innovating to meet women's skincare needs," says Dr. Yang Lin, dermatology consultant for DermRays. "Our upcoming laser technology will further enhance skin rejuvenation, offering even more transformative results.

"Looking 10 years younger isn't just a fantasy-it's achievable with the right technology," says Dr. Yang Lin, dermatology consultant for DermRays. "Our devices provide salon-quality results at home, making skincare effortless and effective."

Don't miss this limited-time offer! Visit DermRays.com and use code MOTHER120 at checkout. Give the gift of timeless beauty this Mother's Day-because every woman deserves to feel her best. Stay tuned for the groundbreaking 1450nm laser device and witness how DermRays continues to revolutionize women's skincare.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xs7jnzuQX08

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-secret-to-turning-back-time-dermrays-skincare-device-makes-women-look-10-years-younger-302449922.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
