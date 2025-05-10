StarCharge Unveils Cutting-Edge BESS Solution at Intersolar 2025

MUNICH, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging infrastructure, energy, and digital solutions, has unveiled its latest BESS solution at Intersolar 2025. The launch attracted considerable attention, with a high volume of customers visiting the booth to explore the latest 5MWh BESS solution. Numerous clients showed strong interest and engaged in in-depth consultations, highlighting the market's enthusiasm for innovative and scalable energy storage solutions.

StarCharge 5MWh Container Energy Storage System

The 5MWh Container Energy Storage System is optimized for utility-scale application, ensuring peak shaving and enhancing grid stability. It features high-performance 314Ah LFP battery cells, BMS, Aerosol Fire Suppression System (FSS) and Environmental Control System, all housed within a 20 feet standardized container. The container is highly corrosion-resistant and complies with global environmental standards, ensuring its resilience in a variety of operating conditions.

Tailored for the European market, the system is well-suited for use as standalone BESS projects, distributed energy storage power stations, industrial and commercial microgrids, EV charging hubs, and renewable energy storage facilities. Its flexible and scalable design addresses the growing demand for reliable energy infrastructure amid Europe's accelerating transition to renewables and electric mobility.

Future Prospects

Intersolar 2025 marks the international debut for StarCharge 5MWh BESS solution, representing a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. By leveraging its integrated manufacturing capabilities in ESS containers, battery packs and PCS systems, StarCharge is well-poised to contribute significantly to global energy sustainability efforts.

"As the global energy sector rapidly evolves, StarCharge remains resolutely focused on integrating advanced technologies that support global energy independence," said a spokesperson for StarCharge. "Our participation at Intersolar 2025 represents a pivotal moment in advancing our strategic initiatives, as we empower businesses, utilities, and communities worldwide with innovative energy solutions."

About StarCharge

StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging infrastructure and comprehensive energy solutions. It offers a diverse range of intelligent and reliable charging and BESS solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, designed to cater to various scenarios and contribute to building a more efficient and resilient energy future.

For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com or contact BESSinfo@starcharge.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-unveils-cutting-edge-bess-solution-at-intersolar-2025-302451578.html