ZA FUNDINGS LTD: ZA Miner Supports Institutional Bitcoin Yield Access Through Cloud Hashrate Services

FCA-regulated cloud miner partners with Coinbase strategy to offer structured crypto income.





Image by ZA Miner

MIDDLESEX, United Kingdom, May 10, 2025, a product that offers institutional investors outside the United States an annual return ranging from 4% to 8% in Bitcoin. The initiative aims to address the growing global demand for stable digital asset income mechanisms through a combination of arbitrage-driven strategies and cloud mining capacity.

The Coinbase Bitcoin Yield Fund utilizes a "cash-and-carry" arbitrage model designed to mitigate price volatility risks by capturing the spread between spot and futures Bitcoin prices. This model, widely adopted in institutional finance, emphasizes capital preservation while offering predictable yield. ZA Miner contributes to the initiative by supplying managed hashrate power to support mining-based income channels.

Operations are managed under regulatory oversight. ZA Miner is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authorityglobally. This regulatory framework ensures that user activities align with UK financial standards and prioritizes fund transparency and security.

Instead of purchasing and operating physical mining hardware, users of ZA Miner engage through cloud-based mining contracts. These contracts grant access to mining rewards without requiring on-site equipment, making the process accessible to participants who lack technical expertise or large upfront capital. Users receive returns based on real-time mining performance, and the system allows for easy withdrawal or conversion of proceeds. All financial transactions conducted via the platform are traceable, auditable, and subject to standard regulatory controls.

This development marks an important convergence between mining infrastructure and structured crypto-finance products. While Coinbase manages the arbitrage-based yield component, ZA Miner's role centers on maintaining computational output, ensuring reliable mining participation across its server network. This dual participation enables institutional investors to diversify their revenue streams, combining arbitrage earnings with income generated from mining-based Bitcoin payouts.

The integration reflects a broader industry trend toward transparency, regulation, and automation in digital asset investment. By formalizing access to cloud mining within a compliant structure, the approach seeks to make cryptocurrency-based yields a more dependable option for institutions seeking inflation-resistant asset strategies.

Learn more about ZA Miner's cloud hashrate services at https://www.zaminer.com/ .

Media Contact:

SHEIKH, Anisah Fatema

ZA FUNDINGS LTD

info@zaminer.com

https://www.zaminer.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8ed7105-1e60-43ae-b336-4588d8ca1278