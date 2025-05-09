Anzeige
Tyson Foods, Inc.: Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend
WKN: 870625 | ISIN: US9024941034
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 20:18
49,145 Euro
+0,04 % +0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025
Tyson Foods, Inc.: Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), at a meeting on May 8, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on Class A common stock and $0.45 per share on Class B common stock, payable on September 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 28, 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Laura Burns, TysonFoodsPR@tyson.com
Investor Contact: Sean Cornett, IR@tyson.com
Category: IR
Source: Tyson Foods


