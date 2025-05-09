Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2025 totaled $164.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of April 30, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 18,847 Global Discovery 1,747 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,196 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,688 Franchise 735 Global Equity Team Global Equity 347 Non-U.S. Growth 13,559 China Post-Venture3 113 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,784 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,454 Value Income 16 International Value Group International Value 47,949 International Explorer 693 Global Special Situations 11 Global Value Team Global Value 30,526 Select Equity 316 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,670 Credit Team High Income 11,884 Credit Opportunities 306 Floating Rate 83 Developing World Team Developing World 4,367 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 1,927 Antero Peak Hedge 231 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,464 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 894 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,036 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,591 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 164,434

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $113.3 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.

