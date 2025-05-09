Anzeige
Samstag, 10.05.2025
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2025 Assets Under Management

Finanznachrichten News

MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2025 totaled $164.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of April 30, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$ 18,847
Global Discovery1,747
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth10,196
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,688
Franchise735
Global Equity Team
Global Equity347
Non-U.S. Growth13,559
China Post-Venture3113
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity4,784
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,454
Value Income16
International Value Group
International Value47,949
International Explorer693
Global Special Situations11
Global Value Team
Global Value30,526
Select Equity316
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,670
Credit Team
High Income11,884
Credit Opportunities306
Floating Rate83
Developing World Team
Developing World4,367
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak1,927
Antero Peak Hedge231
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,464
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained894
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,036
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,591
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 164,434

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $113.3 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
