Samstag, 10.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
WKN: A2JAFY | ISIN: CA50543R1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 2N6
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 18:18
0,046 Euro
-1,72 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025
Labrador Gold Corp.: Labrador Gold Announces Resignation of Director Kai Hoffmann

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | OTCQB: NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) ("LabGold" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Kai Hoffmann as a director of the Company. Mr. Hoffmann has been an integral part of the Board of Directors since his appointment in 2019.

"On behalf of the members of the Board and management team of LabGold, I would like to thank Kai for his valued contributions and commitment to the success of the Company over the past six years," said Roger Moss, President and CEO. "We wish Kai all the best in his future endeavours."

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada. The Company has approximately $18.1 million in cash.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Work to date by Labrador Gold show gold anomalies in rocks, soils and lake sediments over a 3 kilometre section of the northern portion of the Florence Lake greenstone belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which Thurber Boundary, Thurber North, TD500 and Thurber South were discovered by LabGold. Anomalous gold in soil and lake sediment samples also occur over approximately 40 km along the southern section of the greenstone belt. LabGold's recent exploration has also demonstrated the potential for the critical metals copper, nickel and cobalt in the belt.

The Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Newmont Corporation's Borden gold mine currently being acquired by Discovery Silver Corp. LabGold's past exploration on the property identified two anomalous zones based on geochemistry, including up to 48 gold grains in till samples, and geophysics, one in the north extending over 1.3km northwest-southeast and another in the south extending over 1km north-south.

The Company has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information please contact:
Roger Moss, President and CEO Tel: 416-704-8291

Or visit our website at: www.labradorgold.com

X @LabGoldCorp

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.


