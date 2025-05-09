Anzeige
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
WKN: A0RF8Q | ISIN: CA68616T1093 | Ticker-Symbol: OEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
Orezone Gold Corporation: Orezone Gold Reports Fatality at Stage I Hard Rock Plant Construction Site

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) ("Orezone") regrets to report a fatality at the Stage I hard rock plant construction site at its Bomboré Gold Mine which occurred on Thursday May 8th. This tragic incident involved an employee of a contractor who was fatally injured in a vehicle-related incident. No other persons were injured in the accident.

Orezone is working with the relevant authorities and contracting companies involved to fully investigate the incident.

Patrick Downey, President & CEO stated, "As a Company that prioritizes safety and the health of our employees above all else, we are completely devastated by this casualty. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and co-workers of our colleague as we offer our full support during this difficult time."

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.


