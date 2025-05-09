Anzeige
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
WKN: 913172 | ISIN: CA4013393042 | Ticker-Symbol: J68
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 23:12 Uhr
29 Leser
Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) announces the results of the director elections held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today. Each of the director nominees listed in Guardian's management information circular dated March 27, 2025 (the Circular) was elected as a director of Guardian, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is duly elected.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director
Nominee
Votes FOR (%)Votes WITHHELD (%)
James S. Anas99.940.06
A. Michael Christodoulou98.791.21
Petros Christodoulou99.940.06
Marilyn De Mara99.940.06
Harold W. Hillier99.940.06
George Mavroudis99.940.06
Edward T. McDermott99.910.09
Barry J. Myers99.940.06
Hans-Georg Rudloff99.940.06

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Toronto, Ontario, as auditor of Guardian for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors of Guardian to fix their remuneration.

Shareholders also passed the resolution to amend Guardian's by-laws, in the form of By-Law No.77, as more particularly described in the Circular. A copy of By-Law No.77 was filed on SEDAR+ on May 9, 2025.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of March 31, 2025, Guardian had C$167.2 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Matthew Turner
Senior Vice-President, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary
mturner@guardiancapital.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
