Samstag, 10.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
WKN: 813977 | ISIN: CA67072Q1046
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 08:00
7,750 Euro
+2,65 % +0,200
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2025 02:00 Uhr
110 Leser
NuVista Energy Ltd.: Report on Voting from the 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 9, 2025. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 24, 2025 (the "Circular").

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at eight (8) members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against

Percent
123,600,347 79.58% 31,709,078 20.42%

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following eight nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld

Percent
Pentti O. Karkkainen 122,025,115 79.19% 32,072,619 20.81%
Ronald J. Eckhardt 121,781,922 79.03% 32,315,812 20.97%
K. L. (Kate) Holzhauser 118,719,905 77.04% 35,377,829 22.96%
Michael J. Lawford 122,261,695 79.34% 31,836,039 20.66%
Mary Ellen Lutey 122,511,574 79.50% 31,586,160 20.50%
Deborah S. Stein 121,029,015 78.72% 32,719,167 21.28%
Jonathan A. Wright 117,217,852 76.07% 36,879,882 23.93%
Grant A. Zawalsky 112,407,921 72.95% 41,689,813 27.05%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld

Percent
149,871,999 96.50% 5,437,426 3.50%

4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against

Percent
122,075,765 79.22% 32,021,969 20.78%

INVESTOR INFORMATION

NuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NVA".

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Pipestone and Wapiti areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mike J. Lawford Ivan J. Condic
President and CEO VP, Finance and CFO
(403) 538-1936 (403) 538-1954

