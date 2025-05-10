Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2025 02:06 Uhr
Nasdaq, Inc.: Shopify Inc to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index Beginning May 19, 2025, will replace MongoDB, Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Shopify Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOP), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX®) and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) prior to market open on Monday, May 19, 2025. Shopify Inc. will replace MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB) in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index.

MongoDB, Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXT), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted Index (NDXTMC), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted Index (NDXT10), the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG), the Nasdaq-100 Sustainable ESG Select Index (Nasdaq: NDXSES), the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 Index (Nasdaq: NDX70), the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 UCITS Index (Nasdaq: NDX70U), and the Nasdaq-100 High Beta Index (Nasdaq: NDXHB) on the same date. Shopify Inc. will replace MongoDB, Inc. in the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXT), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted Index (NDXTMC), and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted Index (NDXT10) on the same date.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.shopify.com/.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Media Contacts: Maximilian Leitenberger, Nasdaq, Maximilian.Leitenberger@nasdaq.com
Issuer & Investor Contact: Index Client Services, Nasdaq, Indexservices@nasdaq.com

-NDAQG-


