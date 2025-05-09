Anzeige
Samstag, 10.05.2025
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
WKN: 894648 | ISIN: US5398301094 | Ticker-Symbol: LOM
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 20:58
420,40 Euro
-0,04 % -0,15
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 22:30 Uhr
Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2025 Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

BETHESDA, Md., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2025 dividend of $3.30 per share. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2025.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

© 2025 PR Newswire
