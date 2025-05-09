Anzeige
WKN: 855854 | ISIN: US9291601097 | Ticker-Symbol: VMC
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 16:14
236,00 Euro
-1,67 % -4,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
238,00242,0012:47
238,00240,0009.05.
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 22:30 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Vulcan Materials Company: Vulcan Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

Finanznachrichten News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates-primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel-and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Jack Bonnikson (205) 298-3220

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
