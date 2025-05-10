ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.: ConnectM Provides Update from CEO

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) (" ConnectM " or the " Company "), a high-growth technology company on the leading edge of the energy economy, today issued the following letter to shareholders:

Dear ConnectM Community,

As promised, I would like to provide some more details on my team's plan to regain compliance and re-list on Nasdaq.

First, I want to reiterate that ConnectM's fundamentals have not changed. Our operations and growth prospects are as strong as ever. We have several appealing capital raise, organic, and inorganic growth options available to us, and management will prudently evaluate these options in the best interest of our stockholders. I believe the future remains bright for ConnectM and our intrinsic value is well above our current market price and would like to outline a plan in a bit more detail.

As mentioned in yesterday's release, to provide immediate liquidity to our stockholders, we have already down-listed to the OTC Pink Open Market and our stock can be traded through certain brokerage accounts, including Charles Schwab, Fidelity, E*Trade, and Interactive Brokers. Some of these platforms require user approval for OTC trading and users may need to adjust account settings and risk profiles so please check with your broker if you would like to trade our stock.

Our team is currently laser focused on the filing of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2024, followed by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Due to the growing nature of our business and the sophistication of some of our derivative financial instruments, the complexity of these reports has increased exponentially since 2023-as reflected by the 10X more hours our team has spent compiling them. Unfortunately, this has led to delays, but we believe we have put in the requisite controls and processes in place to file timely going forward.

In parallel with the filing of our 10-K, management is evaluating all available options including applying to uplist from OTC Pink to a higher OTC exchange tier, whose listing rules require current reporting status. Trading on a higher OTC tier indicates to the market that the Company meets reporting standards and baseline governance. Unlike OTC Pink companies, higher tier OTC companies must remain current in their disclosures, thereby improving credibility and investor confidence. In parallel with an OTC uplisting, we intend to re- file our re-sale S-1 and continue to work with our investment bank and capital market advisor, ThinkEquity, on a capital raise plan to bring fresh growth capital into ConnectM.

In conjunction with a capital raise process, our team will evaluate an IPO or uplisting back to Nasdaq or NYSE as soon as possible under the exchange listing rules.

We are confident this process will result in a stronger, more resilient ConnectM. My management team and I want to reiterate our commitment to the company, our employees, our stockholders, and our community. ConnectM is a viable, strong, growing company and we will demonstrate this in due course.

Please don't hesitate to reach out with your questions via our contact information below:

[email protected] ?

1-407-644-4256

Sincerely Yours,

Bhaskar Panigrahi

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a constellation of companies powering the next generation of electrified equipment, mobility, and distributed energy-thus enabling a faster, smarter transition to a modern energy economy. The Company provides residential and light commercial service providers and original equipment manufacturers with a proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform to accelerate the transition to all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to lower energy costs and reduce carbon emissions globally.

For more information, please visit: https://www.connectm.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

