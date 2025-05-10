Data presented at ADHD World Congress highlights how QbCheck supports diagnostic accuracy and individualized treatment monitoring, enabling efficient and robust care in virtual settings.

New findings show significant improvements in access, clinician confidence, symptom tracking, and individualized care using objective testing.

The study underscores the importance of scalable, evidence-based tools, as many countries, including both the UK and the US, face rising demand for ADHD diagnosis and treatment.

The study revealed significant improvements post-treatment, validating clinical practice and better clinician-patient alignment.

As demand for virtual ADHD care increases, findings from a new study conducted with ADHD 360, the UK's largest evidence-based digital service specializing in ADHD diagnosis and treatment, reveal how objective ADHD diagnostic and monitoring technology improves patient outcomes and clinical certainty.

Presented at the 2025 ADHD World Congress in Prague, Czech Republic, the findings highlight the role of QbCheck, Qbtech's remote testing solution, in enabling clinicians to make more confident, data-informed decisions, supporting a more personalized and collaborative care model. The tool allows for greater clarity when assessing symptoms and adjusting treatment plans over time, ensuring diagnostic accuracy and helping to improve alignment between clinicians and patients throughout the care journey.

The results from ADHD 360's implementation of this model showcase how a standardized approach to virtual ADHD care improves clinician confidence, reduces wait times, and enhances patient engagement. In addition to its use as a diagnostic tool, QbCheck, the remote objective assessment tool from Qbtech, was used to monitor treatment effects, helping clinicians adjust treatment as needed.

"Consistency and quality are at the heart of our virtual care model, and QbCheck plays a key role in upholding these standards," says Carl Ellis, Mental Health Nurse and Team Manager, ADHD 360. "The objective data it provides ensures that every patient is assessed using the same evidence-based criteria, regardless of where they are. Not only does this minimize the risk of subjective bias, but it also ensures that our clinical team can deliver reliable, high-quality care at scale."

The results showed significant improvement from the baseline to post-treatment assessments. Beyond QbCheck's value as an objective symptom measurement and diagnostic tool, the data highlights patient response to pharmacological treatment, which can support clinicians in developing individualized and adaptive treatment plans, providing quantifiable data on symptom presentation and response.

In this study, data was collected from routine QbCheck assessments completed as part of the ADHD 360 model in the United Kingdom. Baseline data was collected prior to diagnosis and treatment, with additional QbCheck assessments administered after patients were optimized with stimulant medication treatment. In addition to QbCheck, all patients were given the Adult ADHD Self Report Scale (ASRS) or the Swanson, Nolan and Pelham Rating Scale (SNAP) and QbCheck Rating Scale (QbRS) to assess self-reported symptoms.

"QbCheck brings transparency and structure to the process, enabling clinicians to clearly visualize symptoms, track treatment response, and give patients the objective validation they deserve," says Dr. Mikkel Hansen, Chief Medical Officer, Qbtech. "This data shows how a standardized pathway to virtual ADHD care helps clinicians successfully facilitate remote monitoring of medication treatment effects, symptom regulation, and overall treatment outcomes, which are essential to virtual care models like ADHD 360."

With increased scrutiny around ADHD care and virtual care models expanding, QbCheck stands out for its clinical rigor, patient-centered design and scalability. First developed in 2016, QbCheck enriches the clinician and patient experience to ensure optimal care in virtual settings. QbCheck is used by more than 10,000 clinicians worldwide operating virtual clinics and those with brick-and-mortar locations who offer remote ADHD services. Its flexibility for these clinicians and their patients is key to providing equitable access to care regardless of location, especially those who live in a mental health provider shortage area.

Since its launch in Sweden in 2002, Qbtech has supported more than 1 million patients globally. More than 40 independent studies document the company's benefits across the patient care pathway, including improved access to care, elevated clinician confidence, a 50% better indication of treatment effects than standardized self-rating scales, and consistency of care across multiple disciplines.

Visit www.qbtech.com to learn more.

About Qbtech

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed leading solutions and products for improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has operations in 14 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, and London. Qbtech is an award-winning company recognized for its innovation, most recently winning the 2022 HSJ Partnership Award for the 'Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS.' For more information about Qbtech, visit www.qbtech.com.

