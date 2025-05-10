MANCHESTER, England, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Appeal strongly condemns recent attempts to undermine the credibility and humanitarian mission of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO). We affirm our full support for the Organization's longstanding and commendable contributions to international humanitarian efforts, particularly its critical work in supporting the people of the Gaza Strip.

Human Appeal has successfully delivered humanitarian assistance to Gaza, a success made possible-first and foremost-by the grace of The Almighty, and through the unwavering support of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization and its cooperation with Human Appeal and other international partners.

The Organization's record of achievement and the scale of its humanitarian impact speak for themselves and stand as a powerful testament against any attempt to question or diminish its vital role. At a time when global attention is fixed on Gaza, the Organization has emerged as a central and reliable source of humanitarian relief.

"Human Appeal reiterates its deep appreciation and respect for the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization and all its dedicated staff. In particular, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli, Secretary-General of JHCO, for his tireless and constructive leadership during this critical period, as the global humanitarian community continues to face escalating challenges in delivering essential aid to the people of Gaza," stated Dr. Mohamed Ashmawey, CEO of Human Appeal.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-ngo-human-appeal-issues-statement-regarding-jhco-302451644.html