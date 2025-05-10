HOOKII Completes Kickstarter with 99.6% Delivery Rate and €2.1M Raised, Launches Neomow X Globally, Just in Time for the Mowing Season

HONG KONG, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOOKII, the robotic lawn care brand, announces the successful completion of its Kickstarter campaign for the Neomow X Series. The product is now commercially available across worldwide just in time for the peak mowing season.

Launched in August 2023, the Neomow X Series quickly captured global attention with its 3D LiDAR SLAM and vision fusion navigation system, wire-free setup without RTK, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. As the first to combine 3D LiDAR and vision-based technologies in robotic lawn care, HOOKII sets a new benchmark for precision and reliability.

In 2025, HOOKII successfully delivered 1,361 Kickstarter orders with a 99.6% completion rate across 30 countries and regions, including Germany, the United States, France, Sweden, and Denmark. The campaign raised over €2.1 million. Early feedback shows that more than 94% of HOOKII's crowdfunding users gave positive responses to the overall product experience, with 75.1% expressing high satisfaction. Additionally, 95% praised the ease of installation, and 96% gave positive feedback on mowing performance.

With crowdfunding milestones achieved, HOOKII now launches the Neomow X Series to broader markets through its official website. The lineup includes:

Neomow X for lawns up to 4,000 ?

for lawns up to Neomow X Pro for lawns up to 6,000?

Neomow X is transforming mow routines globally:

"Revolutionary! My garden was mapped in 20 minutes with no pre-cut needed. Neomow X never gets stuck, handles no-go zones, and I'm in love."

- Marco V., Germany

"Easy setup and as a bonus, the neighborhood cats stay away! My lawn has never looked better."

- Sofia M., France

"This mower is quiet, efficient, and leaves perfect stripes-even on 1000m² lawns. Setup was easy, running 3 times a week in Ireland."

- Patrick L., Ireland

Unlike traditional robotic mowers with perimeter wires, Neomow X offers a fully wireless setup without an RTK station, featuring:

Plug-and-play installation

3D LiDAR SLAM navigation

Triple obstacle avoidance system

Low noise

Smart app control

2-year warranty

As demand for smarter lawn care solutions rises, HOOKII is committed to delivering cutting-edge, efficient technologies that transform everyday outdoor living.

About HOOKII

HOOKII, founded in 2022 by experts in robotics and drones, makes smart lawn care accessible, bringing innovation and convenience to users worldwide.

