Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 10.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.05.2025 18:24 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hozpitality Group Honors the Middle East's Top 30 Engineering Leaders in Hospitality

Finanznachrichten News

Peer-Selected Pioneers Redefining Infrastructure and Innovation Across the Region

DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Best 30 Engineering Leaders in the Middle East - Popular Choice Awards, recognizing the outstanding individuals powering innovation and excellence behind the scenes of the region's top hospitality properties.

Hozpitality Logo

"These leaders are the backbone of Middle Eastern hospitality," said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group. "From implementing cutting-edge smart systems to promoting sustainability, these professionals are instrumental in keeping the region's hotels, resorts, and commercial assets running at the highest standards."

This peer-based recognition honors excellence across various fields, including energy efficiency, infrastructure management, preventative maintenance, and talent development. The honorees represent brands from global hotel chains and independent properties alike, setting new benchmarks for performance, innovation, and mentorship.

Full List of Winners - Engineering Leaders Power List 2025

  • Ahmed Elsayed - Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
  • Ahmed Kabeer - Ramada & Wyndham Hotels Ajman
  • Ahmed Lasheen - Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah
  • Anil Kumar Sharma - Maple Wood Hospitality - Donatello Hotel
  • Aser Mohamed Ehsan Matter - Miramar Al Aqah & Naama Beach Villas - Jaz Hotels
  • Bhaskar Joshi - Intercontinental Dubai Marina by IHG
  • Chamath Nishantha - The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai
  • Daveed Balradje - Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences
  • Hari Ram Yadav - Hilton Doha the Pearl
  • Khaled Elblbisi - The Cove Rotana Resort - Ras Al Khaimah
  • Kuttappa P. Ittira - Metropolitan Hotel Dubai
  • Manikanta Manchiganti - The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort
  • Mhd Anas Alakkad - Pyramisa Hotel Apartments
  • Mohamed Soliman - Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina Hotel
  • Mohammed Abdelwahab - Minor Hotels
  • Narendra Shivnani - Khamas Hospitality Group
  • Rajesh Kumar Cheriyil Narayanan - Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel
  • Rakesh Kumar Nayak - Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara
  • Ramy Essam - Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
  • Renjith Rajappan - Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa
  • Roshan De Silva - Holiday Inn & Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay
  • Sachin Kamat - Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
  • Sandeep Kumar - DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf
  • Sebastiao Ferrao - Dusit Thani Dubai
  • Sivasankar Ranganathan - Ayla Grand Hotel
  • Surandar Singh - Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel
  • Vineeth Vishnu Das - Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai
  • Walid Zaher - IMS Facilities and Projects Management
  • Yasser Ahmed - Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah
  • Zain Awan - DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality platform offering a comprehensive suite of services including news, jobs, networking, awards, and events. With a strong presence in the Middle East, North America, and Asia, Hozpitality connects professionals and companies to promote excellence and growth in the hospitality industry.
www.hozpitality.com

Hashtags: EngineeringExcellence HozpitalitysBest30 Top30Engineers MENAConstruction HospitalityTech HozpitalityGroup

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitality-group-honors-the-middle-easts-top-30-engineering-leaders-in-hospitality-302451670.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.