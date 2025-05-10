Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has officially listed USDQ (USDQ) on May 1, 2025. The USDQ/USDT trading pair is now available for users worldwide at https://www.lbank.com/trade/USDQ_usdt, providing a new way for users to access a stablecoin, US dollar-backed token within the Web3 ecosystem.





USDQ is a fully-backed, ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Quantoz Payments, pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. Designed to offer a reliable and secure stablecoin solution, USDQ combines traditional finance stability with the transparency and efficiency of blockchain technology. By leveraging a reserve structure, USDQ provides a trusted alternative to traditional money while offering flexible access and redemption options to users globally.

USDQ: A Stablecoin for a Decentralized Economy

USDQ is an electronic money token (EMT) backed by US dollar reserves. The token aims to provide stability, transparency, and liquidity, enabling seamless participation in digital economies and decentralized finance (DeFi).

One of the core innovations of USDQ is its integration with Quantoz Payments, which utilizes a secure, bankruptcy-remote structure via the Quantoz Foundation. This setup ensures that customer funds are fully segregated and protected from any potential insolvency events. Additionally, USDQ is governed by a robust regulatory framework and is subject to oversight by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), making it a highly compliant and secure stablecoin option.

USDQ's functionality extends beyond simple transactions: it supports cross-border payments, DeFi liquidity, and broader financial applications, giving users a flexible and efficient way to interact with the blockchain. The token is built on the Ethereum network, offering broad compatibility with wallets, exchanges, and smart contracts.

Tokenomics

The USDQ token operates as a fully-backed stablecoin, with each token backed by equivalent reserves held in the Quantoz Foundation. The goal of USDQ is to provide a reliable and secure digital asset that facilitates everyday transactions and access to the growing DeFi ecosystem.

Key Details:

Token Name : USDQ

Token Symbol : USDQ

Blockchain : Ethereum (ERC-20)

Maximum Supply : Variable, based on market demand and fiat-backed reserves

Decimals: 18

USDQ is designed with the following utility and functions in mind:

Redemption : USDQ holders can redeem tokens at any time for USD, under specific conditions, aiming for liquidity and value stability.

Cross-Border Payments : USDQ provides a fast and efficient way to perform international transactions with the reliability of the US dollar.

DeFi & Trading Liquidity: Used in DeFi platforms and exchanges for liquidity and trading.

Reserve Management:

USDQ reserves are safeguarded by the Quantoz Foundation, with a minimum of 30% of funds held in bank accounts to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

The remaining funds are invested in secure, low-risk assets such as US dollar-denominated bonds, aiming for additional liquidity and backing for USDQ.

Redemption Rights:

Registered holders of USDQ have the right to redeem tokens at any time at par value, aiming to provide full transparency and security for users.

Redemption is available through Quantoz Payments for users within the EEA, Switzerland, and the UK, with a straightforward process with the goal of providing swift transactions.

Market Participation:

USDQ can be traded, redeemed, or used for payment applications, aiming for the token to be a flexible asset for individuals and institutions.

Third-party partners are authorized to distribute USDQ, with the goal of expanding market reach and accessibility.

