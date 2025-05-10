Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2025) - Samia Art Gallery, the first Chinese-founded art space in Dubai, proudly announces its latest exhibition: Sanctuary of Freedom: An Endless Dream, Born of the Heart. This joint exhibition features Chinese artist couple Amanda Guo and Ziming Tian, presenting their Middle East debut in collaboration with YILIANG Gallery (Chengdu, China).





Spanning painting and sculpture, the exhibition explores themes of emotional sanctuary, memory, and inner freedom. Guo's serene landscapes-drawn from personal travels across Europe and China-merge Western oil techniques with Chinese poetic vision. Tian's sculpture works, inspired by Buddhist thought, offer quiet meditations on human spirit and presence.

"Everyone has a sacred place inside. My paintings are the way I return to it." - Amanda Guo

"My sculptures are not religious icons, but quiet echoes of human spirit." - Ziming Tian





Exhibition Information

Title: Sanctuary of Freedom: An Endless Dream, Born of the Heart

Dates: May 9 - 12, 2025

Opening Hours: Daily 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Venue: Samia Art Gallery

Belhasa Compound 2B, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates





Featured Artists:

Amanda Guo (Painting)

Ziming Tian(Sculpture)

Curated by:

Nicole Lin

Chen Xiaojing

Chen Fan

Organizers:

Samia Art Gallery (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

YILIANG Gallery (Chengdu, China)





