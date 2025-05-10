Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2025) - Samia Art Gallery, the first Chinese-founded art space in Dubai, proudly announces its latest exhibition: Sanctuary of Freedom: An Endless Dream, Born of the Heart. This joint exhibition features Chinese artist couple Amanda Guo and Ziming Tian, presenting their Middle East debut in collaboration with YILIANG Gallery (Chengdu, China).
Spanning painting and sculpture, the exhibition explores themes of emotional sanctuary, memory, and inner freedom. Guo's serene landscapes-drawn from personal travels across Europe and China-merge Western oil techniques with Chinese poetic vision. Tian's sculpture works, inspired by Buddhist thought, offer quiet meditations on human spirit and presence.
"Everyone has a sacred place inside. My paintings are the way I return to it." - Amanda Guo
"My sculptures are not religious icons, but quiet echoes of human spirit." - Ziming Tian
Exhibition Information
Title: Sanctuary of Freedom: An Endless Dream, Born of the Heart
Dates: May 9 - 12, 2025
Opening Hours: Daily 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Venue: Samia Art Gallery
Belhasa Compound 2B, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Featured Artists:
Amanda Guo (Painting)
Ziming Tian(Sculpture)
Curated by:
Nicole Lin
Chen Xiaojing
Chen Fan
Organizers:
Samia Art Gallery (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)
YILIANG Gallery (Chengdu, China)
Press Contact
Nicole Lin
Senior Director & Chief Curator, Samia Art Gallery
Email: nicole@samiaart.com
Website: www.samiaart.com
Instagram: @samia.art_
