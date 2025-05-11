New Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2025) - ASTRA TT, a global leader in smart, eco-friendly charging technologies, has officially entered a strategic partnership with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to promote the deployment of certified shared charging infrastructure throughout India. This landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is set to align with India's 2030 Green Development Goals and marks a major milestone in public-private collaboration for sustainable energy transformation.

ASTRA TT Signs Strategic MOU with India's BIS to Accelerate Green Charging Infrastructure Across the Nation

A Collaboration for Scalable Impact

The partnership focuses on ensuring that ASTRA TT's cutting-edge shared charging stations-engineered for high efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability-meet the rigorous certification standards set by BIS. In addition to technical compliance, the MOU emphasizes joint efforts to accelerate infrastructure deployment and establish policy frameworks for smart, future-ready energy systems across Indian cities.

"We're not just aligning with Indian standards-we're aligning with India's vision," said Peter Ashford, CEO of ASTRA TT.

"This partnership allows us to support BIS in shaping a new generation of clean energy access points that will benefit both urban and emerging markets."

BIS: A Vision for Green Innovation

Representing BIS, Dr. Rajeev Menon, Director of Strategic Affairs, added:

"When we evaluated ASTRA TT, we saw more than compliance-we saw commitment. Their technology passed BIS certification, and their roadmap for scalable, environmentally responsible charging networks directly supports India's clean energy roadmap."

Under the MOU, ASTRA TT and BIS will collaborate on the deployment of certified charging stations in over 50 Indian cities by the end of the year, while co-developing national guidelines for shared power infrastructure to support India's Smart Cities Mission and green mobility ambitions.

About ASTRA TT

Headquartered in Malaysia, ASTRA TT is an innovation-driven company providing intelligent charging solutions through shared power bank stations and smart storage lockers. The company operates across Asia, the Middle East, and now expanding into the Indian subcontinent through certified public infrastructure partnerships.

About BIS

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is India's national standards body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. BIS is responsible for the development, certification, and enforcement of quality and safety standards across industries in India.

