Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Polyverse (PTC) on May 1, 2025. The PTC/USDT trading pair is now live for users worldwide at https://www.lbank.com/trade/PTC_usdt, opening a new gateway to blockchain gaming innovation and Web3 economic empowerment.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/251643_3021c05854994899_001full.jpg

As blockchain and Web3 technologies continue to reshape global digital ecosystems, Polyverse is at the forefront of merging high-quality browser-based gameplay with a powerful, intuitive decentralized economy. Through its integration of NFTs, staking, governance, and seamless token utility, Polyverse aims to break traditional barriers in GameFi and set a new standard for the sector.

Polyverse: Redefining GameFi with Seamless Web3 Integration

Polyverse is a next-generation GameFi platform designed to revolutionize the gaming experience by blending immersive browser-based gameplay with comprehensive Web3 functionality. By embedding NFTs, staking mechanisms, and a full-featured in-game economy powered by its native token $PTC, Polyverse allows users to fully participate in both the entertainment and economic dimensions of gaming.

The platform introduces a dual NFT model, offering both external access NFTs and in-game minted NFTs. Players can harvest resources, craft and mint assets, stake their tokens for rewards, and participate in tournaments-all within a robust, player-owned ecosystem. Access to the game is flexible, allowing entry through NFT ownership or token staking, lowering barriers to entry and promoting mass adoption.

Polyverse's broader vision encompasses a sustainable economic system where user participation drives both platform growth and token value. The integration of staking, DAO governance through $GCV tokens, and a dynamic rewards structure ensures a vibrant and evolving community, where every interaction contributes to the overarching success of the ecosystem.

Tokenomics

The native token of Polyverse, $PTC, serves as the backbone of the platform's economy, facilitating in-game transactions, NFT minting, staking, and governance participation. Designed with a long-term sustainability model, $PTC underpins every aspect of user interaction within the Polyverse ecosystem.

Key Details:

Token Name : Polyverse

: Polyverse Token Symbol : PTC

: PTC Chain : ERC-20 (Ethereum)

: ERC-20 (Ethereum) Maximum Supply : 50,000,000,000 tokens

: 50,000,000,000 tokens Decimals: 18

Initial Valuations and Metrics:

Total Raise Amount : $6,900,000

: $6,900,000 Public Fully Diluted Valuation : $45,000,000

: $45,000,000 Initial Circulating Supply (at TGE) : 3.01% (approximately 1.505 billion tokens)

: 3.01% (approximately 1.505 billion tokens) Initial Market Cap (with Liquidity) : $1,354,500

: $1,354,500 Initial Market Cap (without Liquidity): $544,500

Token Allocation:

Gaming Ecosystem (26%) : Dedicated to rewarding active players and integrating Web3 elements over a 96-month distribution schedule.

: Dedicated to rewarding active players and integrating Web3 elements over a 96-month distribution schedule. Private Investment Round (20%) : Strategic investor allocations with a 12-month cliff and a 20-month daily vesting thereafter.

: Strategic investor allocations with a 12-month cliff and a 20-month daily vesting thereafter. Liquidity (12%) : Reserved for exchange liquidity and market making over 24 months.

: Reserved for exchange liquidity and market making over 24 months. Team Allocation (14%) : Allocated for the core development team, with a 12-month cliff and 36-month vesting.

: Allocated for the core development team, with a 12-month cliff and 36-month vesting. Marketing (10%) : Used for promotions, collaborations, and platform growth over a 12-month vesting period.

: Used for promotions, collaborations, and platform growth over a 12-month vesting period. Reserve (10%) : Reserved for future strategic initiatives and platform development needs with a 63-month unlock schedule.

: Reserved for future strategic initiatives and platform development needs with a 63-month unlock schedule. Public Sale (2%) : Community participation through IDO platforms, with an immediate 20% unlock at TGE and a 6-month vesting period.

: Community participation through IDO platforms, with an immediate 20% unlock at TGE and a 6-month vesting period. Airdrop (3%) : Community rewards for early adopters and platform testers, distributed over 12 months.

: Community rewards for early adopters and platform testers, distributed over 12 months. Advisors (3%): Strategic advisors to the platform, subject to a 2-month cliff and 9-month vesting thereafter.

Circulation and Unlocking Schedule:

At TGE: 3.01% of total supply enters circulation.

After 12 months: 29.65% of tokens are unlocked.

After 24 months: Approximately 56.67% of tokens are unlocked.

Full unlock occurs at 96 months (8 years).

The tokenomics structure is designed to balance three critical factors: investor confidence, functional ecosystem usage, and inflation control. By ensuring a predictable monthly unlock and gradual supply increase, Polyverse maintains token value stability while incentivizing long-term engagement from players, developers, and stakeholders alike.

Use Cases for $PTC:

Minting and purchasing in-game NFTs and assets.

Participating in staking programs for in-game rewards and incentives.

DAO participation through conversion to $GCV governance tokens.

Tournament entry fees and prize pools.

Transaction fees within the marketplace ecosystem.

With its carefully crafted token economy, Polyverse creates a sustainable, player-driven platform where gameplay achievements and economic success are deeply intertwined.

Learn More about Polyverse



Website: https://polyverse.gg/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251643

SOURCE: LBank