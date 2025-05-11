G2 Names Workhuman #1 in Enterprise Recognition; Everest Group Names Company Only "Star Performer" Among R&R Leaders

In a bold validation of its innovative approach to culture-building through employee recognition, Workhuman®, the world's leading employee recognition company, has been named the #1 vendor in employee recognition by G2 in their Spring 2025 Enterprise Grid® for Employee Recognition Software report and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 Rewards and Recognition (R&R) PEAK Matrix® Assessment. These dual accolades confirm what the market is already saying: when it comes to driving culture transformation and business performance through recognition, there is Workhuman-and then there is everyone else.

Purpose-Built for Impact, Not Just Points

Everest Group evaluated more than 30 vendors for its R&R Solutions PEAK Matrix and named Workhuman as the only Star Performer in the Leaders category. While others offer rewards programs dressed as culture platforms, Workhuman delivers the only true system of record for culture-anchored in behavioral data, AI-powered insights, and measurable outcomes that matter to the C-suite.

Everest Group cited Workhuman's innovation across AI and analytics as key drivers of its Star Performer designation. Here's why:

Inclusion Advisor : Real-time micro-coaching that reduces bias and transforms how people communicate-strengthening inclusion across every recognition moment.

: Real-time micro-coaching that reduces bias and transforms how people communicate-strengthening inclusion across every recognition moment. Workhuman iQ : Embedded AI that delivers live, actionable workforce insights-helping leaders see trends, risks, and opportunities as they happen.

: Embedded AI that delivers live, actionable workforce insights-helping leaders see trends, risks, and opportunities as they happen. The Workhuman Store: The most expansive, personalized global rewards marketplace in the industry-driving higher redemption, deeper engagement, and lasting emotional impact.

In Everest Group's 2025 report, Workhuman was the only vendor named a "Star Performer" among industry Leaders, recognized for unmatched innovation, pricing model transparency, and customer ROI.

"Recognition is evolving from a discretionary initiative to an integral part of talent management strategies. Workhuman has demonstrated strong capabilities in embedding AI-driven insights including NLP-based skill inference and intelligent talent assistants into its recognition and rewards solutions," says Priyanka Mitra, a Vice President at Everest Group. "Additionally, its ROI-based pricing model, combined with the Workhuman Guarantee, reinforces its focus on delivering measurable business outcomes, ensuring organizations see tangible value from their investments. Workhuman's advanced analytics, generative AI enhancements, and its integration with broader HR technology ecosystems contribute to its differentiated positioning. These strengths have supported Workhuman's placement as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's R&R PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025."

Everest Group also named Workhuman a Major Contender in its 2025 Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix®, the only recognition platform to earn this designation-validating the organization's ability to turn everyday appreciation into predictive talent insights.

Proof That Resonates: G2's #1 Spot (Again)

In parallel, for the sixth consecutive quarter, Workhuman has been ranked the #1 Employee Recognition Software by G2, the leading platform for peer-driven software reviews. With more than 1,600 verified customer reviews and consistent leadership across global markets, Workhuman continues to set the standard for excellence, trust, and impact in the recognition category.

More Than a Platform-A Strategic Advantage

"We're helping the most respected organizations in the world move beyond generic recognition," said Grant Beckett, SVP of Corporate Strategy Partnerships at Workhuman. "These accolades from G2 and Everest Group reinforce what sets us apart: our platform is designed to improve performance, retention, and culture at scale-and we prove it with data and an ROI Guarantee."

Recognition is no longer a "nice to have." It's the new engine of performance-and Workhuman is the only platform built to run it. As leaders look to drive culture at scale, unlock talent, and move the business forward, Workhuman gives them the visibility and velocity to lead with confidence.

About Workhuman

Workhuman® is the world's leading recognition and rewards platform, serving organizations of all sizes-from the Fortune 500 to fast-growing mid-market companies-across more than 180 countries. With over 25 years of category leadership, we support 7 million employees worldwide and have facilitated more than 100 million moments of connection that elevate culture and drive performance.

With over a decade of consistent profitability, Workhuman® stands as proof that investing in people delivers lasting business value. Our pioneering Human Intelligence technology transforms recognition into strategic insight, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their people while driving measurable business impact and culture transformation.

Learn more at www.workhuman.com.

