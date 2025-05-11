AB Foundation: AB DAO Partners with AB Charity Foundation

Building a Trustworthy Infrastructure, Advancing Global Philanthropy Through Technology

DUBLIN, May 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 8, 2025, AB DAO and the AB Charity Foundation jointly hosted the inaugural "Technology-Driven Philanthropy Closed-Door Forum" in Dublin, Ireland.

The forum was chaired by H.E. Bertie Ahern, Chairman of the AB Charity Foundation, former Prime Minister of Ireland, and former President of the European Commission. He delivered a keynote speech titled "Technology and Trust - A New Order for Philanthropy."

Distinguished attendees included H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and former Chairperson of the African Union, as well as Mr. Malcolm Byrne, Member of the Irish Parliament and Chairman of the Committee on Artificial Intelligence. The forum featured deep discussions on how emerging technologies can empower global welfare systems.

Anthony Tsang, representing AB Chain, presented the latest technical developments, including the high-performance mainnet, cross-chain protocol AB Connect, and the gas-free transaction protocol Universal Transfer. These innovations reflect AB DAO's vision of building a globally compliant blockchain infrastructure dedicated to philanthropy.

Key proposals from the forum will be compiled by the AB Charity Foundation and submitted to the United Nations and global partner networks to further promote the global practice of "technology for good."

About the AB Charity Foundation

The AB Charity Foundation is a legally registered international NGO in Ireland with full legal status under EU law. Supported by AB DAO in both funding and technology, the foundation is committed to building a transparent and traceable global philanthropic infrastructure using blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies.

For more information, please visit: www.ab.org

