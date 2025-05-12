Luxury soft brand expands global footprint, launching subsidiary ASPAC Joint Venture

Elegant Hotel Collection, the pioneering luxury soft brand powered by HotelREZ, has strengthened its global position by welcoming Anita Chan as CEO for the Asia Pacific region under a joint venture agreement between Anita Chan (Hong Kong) and Elegant Hotel Collection (headquartered in the United Kingdom).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250511595378/en/

Anita Chan, CEO Asia Pacific Elegant Hotel Collection

A successful business leader with global influence, Chan's high-profile appointment as CEO of its Asia Pacific business, underscores Elegant Hotel Collection's bold ambition for innovation and growth, demonstrating the luxury soft brand's commitment to making substantial market impact.

As CEO of Elegant Hotel Collection, Asia Pacific, Chan will lead regional expansion plans and grow representation of the region's membership base. The appointment recognises the company's commitment to one of the world's most dynamic and competitive markets for global trade and travel.

Having served as CEO for Compass Edge for the past decade, Chan brings a wealth of experience to her new role with Elegant Hotel Collection, drawing on an impressive career that spans multiple senior executive roles with global brands such as Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Anita will continue to operate and oversee Compass Edge alongside her commitment to the Elegant Hotel Collection ASPAC joint venture.

"Powered by HotelREZ, Elegant Hotel Collection is the most exciting luxury soft brand in the market today and I am thrilled to be joining as CEO for Asia Pacific at this pivotal time. Championing unforgettable experiences in distinctive locations around the world, Elegant Hotel Collection is in an excellent position to cater to the needs of discerning travellers across the region and offers a unique value proposition that independent, luxury hotels in these key markets will be excited to explore," commented Anita Chan.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anita Chan as CEO of Elegant Hotel Collection, Asia Pacific. The Elegant Hotel Collection brand has grown from a desire to offer independent hotels more exposure, more reservations and more revenue at an attractive cost of sale, and we are delighted to be expanding our global offering with the opening of an Asia Pacific division. Anita's appointment highlights our commitment to generating significant value for independent luxury hotels in this region," commented Catt McLeod, Vice President Elegant Hotel Collection, EMEA.

Mark Lewis, CEO of world-leading distribution and representation company HotelREZ stated, "We have no doubt StayElegant will become a recognised hallmark of independent luxury and authentic travel Elegant has gained significant traction in that it balances the need for luxury brand affiliation with commercially sound pricing models, which means hotels see a better ROI, increased margin, and lower overall costs coupled of course with higher occupancy and ADR."

Through the provision of strong, consultative commercial account management Elegant Hotel Collection tailors its services to the needs of each hotel, providing global loyalty, global sales support with access to a network of 60 sales offices worldwide and an enhanced global agency and corporate outreach programme encompassing incremental luxury RFP generation, bespoke agency blitz activities, global roadshows, tradeshow participation and more.

A growing global community of independent luxury hotels, membership of Elegant Hotel Collection is by invitation only and including renowned establishments such as Exclusive Collection (UK), Galgorm Resort (Northern Ireland), Fonab Castle Hotel Spa (Scotland) Cresta Palace Celerina (Switzerland), Paresa Resort Phuket (Thailand) and The Townhouse Hotel Mykonos (Greece), which was recently awarded a prestigious Michelin Key.

About Elegant Hotel Collection

Elegant Hotel Collection is a full-service luxury soft brand with regional hubs in Newark, London, Athens (EMEA) Miami (US) Hong Kong (APAC) Bogota, Panama (LATAM) in addition to 60 Sales and Marketing offices across the globe. Delivering best in class distribution operations, technology and sales and marketing services to a curated global network of independent luxury hotels, Elegant Hotel Collection is committed to sustainable, curated, invitation-based expansion centred around its five fundamental pillars authenticity, inclusivity, innovation, distinction and sustainability. Elegant Hotel Collection is represented worldwide under the HO GDS chain code powered by HotelREZ.

