Lombok, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2025) - Marina Bay Group, in collaboration with Kinnara, Asia's premier property platform, has officially announced the launch of Marina Bay City, a billion-dollar beachfront development situated in South-West Lombok. Envisioned as Lombok's inaugural "future city," Marina Bay City integrates luxurious real estate, cutting-edge infrastructure, and exceptional lifestyle amenities into a single, master-planned coastal destination.





Strategically positioned along one of Lombok's most valuable beachfronts, Marina Bay City is set to feature a fully serviced international marina, transforming the area into a major marine tourism hub and lifestyle center.



The expansive development will comprise modern high-rise residences offering breathtaking ocean views, an internationally accessible marina for yachts and charter vessels, and prestigious international schools catering to the island's expanding local and expatriate community. Additionally, Marina Bay City will host vibrant retail villages with boutique shopping, trendy cafes, collaborative co-working spaces, and dynamic nightlife options. Wellness centers and state-of-the-art medical facilities dedicated to longevity and preventive health will further enhance the development's lifestyle appeal.



Residents and visitors alike will enjoy diverse culinary experiences, ranging from fine dining establishments to sophisticated beach clubs and culinary precincts designed to appeal to an international clientele. Emphasizing sustainable urban development, Marina Bay City integrates smart infrastructure and eco-conscious design principles to foster long-term sustainable growth.



Property options at Marina Bay City begin from AUD $139,000, offering attractive early-stage investment opportunities across luxury villas, branded residences, and resort-managed apartments, with flexible financing arrangements available to eligible buyers.



"Marina Bay City represents more than just real estate-it is a visionary city of the future," said Adrian Campbell, CEO of Kinnara. "The Marina Bay Group's commitment to excellence and innovation, combined with Kinnara's extensive global marketing platform, ensures this development will be world-class and highly sought after. South-West Lombok is now poised as one of Asia's most exciting and promising coastal frontiers."



Leveraging Kinnara's extensive listing network, Marina Bay City is prominently featured across 76 global property platforms, reaching potential buyers in 44 countries and providing unparalleled international exposure. Further enhancing the sales process is the Kinnara Concierge Network, enabling streamlined buyer-developer interactions and qualified lead generation through collaborative agent networks.



Expressions of interest are currently being accepted.



Expressions of interest are currently being accepted.

To request the complete information pack or to consult with a Kinnara-certified agent, please visit: https://kinnara.asia/lombok



