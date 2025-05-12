Anzeige
Radar-Projekt von Saga Metals: Rio Tintos nächstes strategisches Ziel im Titan-Vanadium-Rennen?!
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 04:36 Uhr
Hoymiles Power Electronic Inc: Storage Beyond Limit: Hoymiles Drives the Future of Energy Storage at Intersolar Europe 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a global provider of smart solar and storage solutions, made a striking appearance at Intersolar Europe 2025 with its comprehensive energy storage portfolio, covering DIY micro storage, residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications. Under the theme "Storage Beyond Limit. Micro to Mega, All In Smart", Hoymiles highlights its latest C&I storage innovations including Power Conversion Systems and Containerized Battery Energy Storage Systems, marking a major milestone in its strategic transformation towards energy storage.

Hoymiles at Intersolar

Storage Beyond Limit: Hoymiles Drives the Future of Energy Storage at Intersolar Europe 2025

At the heart of Hoymiles' exhibition was its next-generation commercial and industrial storage lineup, led by the new HoyUltra2 series (HESS-261-2h). Engineered for maximum performance and reliability, HoyUltra2 features a fully liquid cooling system for both battery and PCS, enabling full-capacity operation without derating even at 50°C ambient temperature and 3,000m altitude.

With a maximum round-trip efficiency of 90.3% and a three-level, six-type safety protection mechanism, it ensures 24/7 secure and intelligent operations. The Edge EMS enables local optimization, the cloud-based analytics provide deep system insights, and a user-friendly local app simplifies O&M tasks. With quiet 60dB operation and IP55-rated protection, HoyUltra2 is ideal for supermarkets, hotels, residential communities, and other sensitive environments.

High-efficiency and safe large-scale storage: HoyPrime series

Hoymiles introduced its HoyPrime containerized storage solutions, with 1?MW/2?MWh options for large C&I projects and 3.44?MWh for utility-scale applications. Designed for high energy density, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, HoyPrime features intelligent liquid cooling to minimize auxiliary power use and extend lifespan. Its compact, non-walk-in design reduces footprint while maximizing capacity. Standardized interfaces and automated maintenance simplify deployment and O&M. Certified to IEC and UL standards, HoyPrime is already powering projects worldwide, reinforcing Hoymiles' global energy storage leadership.

Powering the sustainable future with full-spectrum energy innovations

Alongside its latest C&I storage innovations, Hoymiles also showcased a full microinverter lineup-including the MS-A2 Micro Storage, 5,000 W 8-in-1 MiT series, HMS series, and three-phase HMT series. From residential to utility-scale solutions, Hoymiles delivers smart, scalable technologies for all scenarios.

Looking ahead, Hoymiles will continue advancing full-spectrum energy solutions and, together with its partners, drive a cleaner, smarter energy future. By strengthening Europe's energy security, enhancing grid resilience, and promoting global sustainability, Hoymiles is playing a key role in shaping a more resilient and sustainable world.

Learn more at https://www.hoymiles.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684286/Hoymiles_Intersolar.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storage-beyond-limit-hoymiles-drives-the-future-of-energy-storage-at-intersolar-europe-2025-302451879.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
