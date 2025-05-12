Dahua Technology: Dahua D-Volt Showcases Smart and Sustainable EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, presented its innovative EV charging brand D-volt at Power2Drive Europe 2025, a premier exhibition focused on electric mobility and charging infrastructure under The smarter E Europe. With the theme "The Revolution: The Charge of Change", D-Volt showcased its comprehensive range of smart AC and DC charging solutions designed for residential, workplace, and public applications.
As part of Dahua's ongoing commitment to sustainability, D-Volt integrates intelligent hardware with advanced software to deliver efficient, reliable, and sustainable charging experiences that meet the evolving needs of electric mobility across various environments.
Home Charging: Smart, Green, and User-Friendly
Ideal for apartments and private villas, the D-Volt home charging solution features smart functionalities such as:
- Dynamic Load Balancing: Automatically adjusts charging current to prevent overloads and ensure safe operation within the household power system.
- Solar Integration: Enables seamless connection with solar PV systems, supporting renewable energy use.
- D-Volt App Control: Allows users to monitor charging status, schedule sessions, share chargers, access usage history, and receive energy insights remotely via mobile devices.
Workplace Charging: Efficient Management for Corporate Environments
Designed for company parking lots and office premises, D-Volt's workplace charging solution offers:
- MID-Certified Metering: Ensures accurate billing and compliance with European standards.
- Intelligent Load Management: Distributes energy intelligently across multiple chargers.
- Cloud-Based Management Platform: Enables real-time monitoring, user permission control, billing management, and data analysis via web and mobile interfaces.
Public and Commercial Charging: Scalable Solutions for Operators
For public and commercial locations such as shopping centers, gas stations, and large parking areas, D-Volt provides scalable and operator-friendly features, including:
- Remote Configuration and OTA Updates: Allow efficient setup and maintenance of large charger networks.
- SaaS Platform: Offers comprehensive site monitoring, billing, device management, and data analytics.
- Built-in APNR camera: Enables real-time monitoring of parking space occupancy.
- Complete Smart Parking Solution: Integrates Dahua thermal cameras for temperature alerts and access control devices to enhance safety and operational efficiency.
Building on Dahua's expertise in AIoT, D-Volt continues to explore intelligent technologies that support the development of low-carbon transportation. Moving forward, Dahua remains committed to collaborating with partners and customers, contributing to a greener mobility ecosystem and fulfilling its mission of "enabling a smarter society and better living."
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684626/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahua-d-volt-showcases-smart-and-sustainable-ev-charging-solutions-at-power2drive-europe-2025-302451966.html