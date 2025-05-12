Anzeige
Radar-Projekt von Saga Metals: Rio Tintos nächstes strategisches Ziel im Titan-Vanadium-Rennen?!
12.05.2025 06:12 Uhr
UnionPay International: Azer Turk Bank has joined international payment network UnionPay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Azerbaijan state-owned bank Azer Turk Bank has started acceptance and maintenance of UnionPay cards.

Holders of UnionPay cards can now perform transactions at Azer Turk Bank ATMs and make payments via POS terminals across the country. The launch of UnionPay e-commerce acceptance to be announced soon.

This partnership with the UnionPay is expected to provide new sales opportunities for retail and service businesses that collaborate with Azer Turk Bank.

UnionPay is one of the leading global payment networks. UnionPay cards are accepted in 183 countries and regions worldwide, including Azerbaijan, and the total number of issued cards exceeds 200 million outside China's mainland. UnionPay International is known for providing high-quality, affordable, and secure payment solutions.

For more detailed information about the bank's products and services, feel free to visit our website at https://atb.az or check out our official corporate pages on social networks. Alternatively, you can reach us through WhatsApp at (055) 7770 945 or contact our Call Center at the number 945.

