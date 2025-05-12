LENSELL Enhances Global Investment Analytics with Dubai Financial Market (DFM) Integration

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LENSELL, a leading Australian WealthTech company, is pleased to announce the integration of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) into its research-driven portfolio analytics platform, Diversiview. This addition expands Diversiview's global reach and provides both institutional and individual investors in the MENA region with powerful new AI and fintech tools for analysing and optimising their international investment strategies.

The integration of the DFM allows Diversiview users to seamlessly explore investment opportunities within both UAE-based and international companies listed on the exchange. This enables more informed cross-market asset allocation decisions, with the potential to enhance risk-adjusted returns, all powered by Diversiview's advanced capabilities for performance analysis, diversification insights, volatility management, and alignment with specific investment goals.

"The inclusion of the Dubai Financial Market in Diversiview marks an exciting step in our commitment to providing comprehensive global investment support," stated Dr. Laura Rusu, CEO and Founder of LENSELL. "Our participation in the upcoming Dubai Fintech Summit and Seamless Middle East is the perfect opportunity for LENSELL to connect with the MENA financial community and give our users unique new insights into this market."

The DFM joins a growing list of globally significant exchanges already supported by Diversiview, including the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), and access to over 7,000 Indian Mutual Funds.

About LENSELL:

LENSELL has created several cutting-edge investment technology solutions for investment professionals and wealth management firms. It provides investors with the advanced data science tools and AI technologies necessary to build, analyse, and optimise diversified portfolios across multiple markets. Their suite of innovative applications, including Diversiview, TableBits, and Polairis, offer investors deeper insights to enhance investment outcomes.

