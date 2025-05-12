Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Radar-Projekt von Saga Metals: Rio Tintos nächstes strategisches Ziel im Titan-Vanadium-Rennen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 06:54 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Experience More with a Longer Stay at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Finanznachrichten News

BALI, Indonesia, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by lush landscapes and located just moments away from Ubud's cultural and natural treasures, such as the Sacred Monkey Forest, Campuhan Ridge Walk, Tegalalang Rice Terraces, and Tampaksiring, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, invites travelers to slow down, recharge, and truly experience the essence of Bali.

Experience More with a Longer Stay Nestled in Ubud's lush landscape, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali invites you to slow down and reconnect through wellness activities, local rituals, and nourishing dining.

Guests who choose to stay longer are rewarded with deeper connections. Upon arrival, they are welcomed with a traditional Balinese blessing ritual, a symbolic gesture of harmony and respect. This cultural immersion continues throughout the stay, with opportunities to participate in meaningful traditions such as the art of making canang sari offerings and the calming Sandikala ritual at sunset.

The Westin brand's core philosophy of wellness comes to life in Ubud through daily yoga, revitalizing aqua exercise, and hands on sessions like the Barista Class and Mixology Class. The experience is further elevated with signature Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin? treatments, designed to restore body and mind in a serene jungle setting.

Complementing this immersive journey, the resort's culinary experiences reflect the Eat Well pillar of the Westin brand. From nourishing breakfasts to wholesome lunches and dinners, guests can indulge in thoughtfully prepared dishes at Tabia Restaurant and Tall Trees Restaurant, each crafted to balance flavor and well-being. For a fresh take on wellness dining, guests may also opt to enjoy their meals at Tabia Terrace, the resort's newest dining spot offering a serene open air ambiance.

All of these experiences unfold naturally when guests take the time to truly immerse themselves in the rhythm of Ubud. To enhance this journey, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali presents the "Stay Longer, Save Bigger" offer, ideal for travelers seeking a deeper connection and a more enriching escape.

For additional information and reservations, please visit westinubud.com or contact the reservations team at resv.dpswr@westin.com.

Follow The Westin Resort & Spa, Ubud social media to find the latest information and promotions: Instagram and Facebook

Media Contact:
Nadya Chendana
Marketing Manager The Westin Resort & Spa Bali, Ubud
Nadya.chendana@westin.com

Logo The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684656/DJI_0068.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470533/Logo_The_Westin_Resort___Spa_Ubud_Bali_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-more-with-a-longer-stay-at-the-westin-resort--spa-ubud-bali-302452050.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.