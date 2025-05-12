Inaugural European Venture Fund Raises Over €270 Million in Commitments From a Broad Base of Long-Standing and New Investors

Adams Street Partners, LLC, a leading private markets investment firm with over $62 billion in assets under management, today announced the final close of its oversubscribed European Venture Fund (the "Fund"). Driven by strong investor demand for Europe's dynamic venture ecosystem, the Fund secured more than €270 million in capital commitments, significantly exceeding its fundraising target.

The Fund will leverage Adams Street's global investment platform to strategically target exposure to some of the most innovative and disruptive companies within the region with the goal of driving outsized outcomes. It will pursue a disciplined strategy focused on both primary commitments and direct investments in venture-backed companies. A substantial share of the Fund will be allocated to early-stage opportunities with a particular focus on those advancing technology and healthcare solutions.

This milestone builds on Adams Street's 25-year track record of venture investing in the region and reflects the continued strength of the firm's venture capital franchise. It also follows the $1.2 billion close of the firm's oversubscribed Venture Innovation Fund IV Program last year.

"Our selective strategy and long-standing presence in the venture ecosystem have fostered deep, multi-decade relationships with top venture managers worldwide. Combined with our historical performance and team expertise, we are proud that we have been able to offer our LPs differentiated access to opportunities within the next generation of high-growth companies," said Brijesh Jeevarathnam, Partner Global Head of Fund Investments at Adams Street.

"We believe there is a compelling opportunity in European venture capital as it helps drive the digital transformation of the global economy. In these times of dislocation and change, the growing appetite for a dedicated and disciplined strategy is reflected in the continued confidence of our investors," said Ross Morrison, Partner, Primary Investments at Adams Street. "We are excited to deploy this capital into compelling opportunities across the European venture landscape."

About Adams Street Partners

Adams Street Partners is a global private markets investment manager with investments in more than 30 countries across five continents. The firm is 100% employee-owned and has $62 billion in assets under management across primary, secondary, growth equity, credit, and co-investment strategies. Adams Street strives to generate actionable investment insights across market cycles by drawing on over 50 years of private markets experience, proprietary intelligence, and trusted relationships. Adams Street has offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, London, Menlo Park, Munich, New York, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto. Visit www.adamsstreetpartners.com

This information is not investment advice or an offer or sale of any security or investment product or investment advice. Offerings are made only pursuant to a private offering memorandum containing important information. Statements are made as of the date of this release, and there is no implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to such date. References herein to specific sectors, strategies, or investments are not to be considered a recommendation or solicitation for any such sector, strategy, or investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Projections or forward-looking statements contained in the Paper are only estimates and there can be no assurance that the results set forth in the projections or the events predicted will be attained, and actual results may be significantly different from the projections. Also, general economic factors, which are not predictable, can have a material impact on the reliability of projections or forward-looking statements. Adams Street Partners, LLC is a US investment adviser governed by applicable US laws, which differ from laws in other jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250511832761/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Alistair Kellie Clotilde Gros Eva Rana

SEC Newgate

+44 7547 7753 183

adamsstreetpartners@secnewgate.co.uk