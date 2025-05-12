Jeito Capital Strengthens Leadership for Next Chapter of Growth: Mehdi Ainouche Promoted to Partner, Julien Elric to Senior Principal

Paris, May 12, 2025 - Jeito Capital ("Jeito"), a global leading independent Private Equity fund dedicated to biopharma, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mehdi Ainouche to Partner and Julien Elric to Senior Principal.

These promotions represent the next phase of Jeito's growth and reflect the continued strengthening of its team. They also underscore the firm's commitment to developing talent and supporting career progression from within.

Mehdi Ainouche, PharmD, joined Jeito as Principal in 2020, shortly after the fund's inception and was promoted to Senior Principal in 2024. With over a decade of experience in life sciences investment, Mehdi has been instrumental across the full investment cycle-from deal sourcing and due diligence to closing and exit-most notably with EyeBio, which was successfully sold to Merck & Co [NYSE: MRK] for up to $3 billion. He has also shown a strong ability to spot emerging innovations with the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs. He has supported several investments and portfolio companies, particularly in ophthalmology, oncology, cardiometabolic and neuromuscular diseases, as well as fibrosis. and He currently serves on the boards of CDR-Life and Augustine Therapeutics, and is a board observer at NMD Pharma.

Before joining Jeito, Mehdi was an Associate within the healthcare venture team, of Turenne Capital, a French investment group with over €2Bn under management, where he worked on numerous biotech and medtech investments. He holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Rennes and a Master's in Business from ESCP Europe. As Partner, he will contribute further to building Jeito portfolio diversification and performance.

Julien Elric joined Jeito in September 2021, bringing strong experience in deal sourcing, portfolio support, and healthcare investment. From Associate (2021) to Senior Associate in 2023 and Principal in early 2024, he has played a key role within Jeito's investment team. Julien has contributed to financing efforts, clinical development strategies across the portfolio and was strongly involved in the investment up to exit of HI-Bio acquired by Biogen Inc. [Nasdaq: BIIB] for up to $1.8 billion. He currently serves as a board observer at Alentis Therapeutics and XyloCor Therapeutics.

Before joining Jeito, Julien led the startup incubator iPEPS at the Paris Brain Institute, where he helped establish it as a key hub for life sciences innovation in France. He supported early-stage biotechs and medtechs in their growth and advised major pharmaceutical companies on corporate-startup collaborations. Earlier in his career, he was responsible for business development and industrial partnerships at Institut Curie. Julien holds a PhD in Cell Biology from Institut Pasteur and is a graduate of INSEAD Business School.

Dr. Rafaèle Tordjman, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Jeito Capital, said:

"I'm delighted to announce these promotions, which reflect two outstanding career paths and significant contributions to Jeito. Mehdi and Julien's dedication to unlocking the potential of our portfolio companies perfectly captures the spirit of Jeito and our commitment to accelerating progress for patients. By bringing together leading scientific and industry expertise across Europe and the US, we are entering an exciting new phase of growth. I wish Mehdi and Julien every success and look forward to seeing them thrive in their new roles."

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is a global leading Private Equity fund with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. Jeito empowers and supports managers through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients' access globally, especially in Europe and the United States. Jeito has built a diversified portfolio of clinical biopharmas with cutting-edge innovations addressing high unmet needs. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.jeito.life or follow us on LinkedIn.

