Winder, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - The Eric Hollifield Scholarship for Student-Athletes is now accepting applications nationwide, offering a prestigious one-time award to undergraduate student-athletes who exemplify exceptional dedication to both academic achievement and athletic performance. Founded by Eric Hollifield, a former collegiate athlete and respected sports leader, this scholarship represents his commitment to nurturing well-rounded student-athletes who excel both in classrooms and competitive arenas.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/251141_3d11fd8444da2a67_001full.jpg

The scholarship is open to current undergraduate students actively participating in collegiate or organized sports programs across the United States. Applicants must demonstrate strong academic credentials alongside athletic involvement and submit a thoughtful essay addressing: "How has being a student-athlete shaped your character, work ethic, and leadership skills? Share a personal experience that highlights your perseverance and dedication in both academics and athletics."

"Throughout my journey from high school athletics in North Carolina to competitive powerlifting at Appalachian State University, I've witnessed firsthand how sports participation develops character traits essential for lifelong success," says Eric Hollifield . "This scholarship aims to recognize and support students who embody that special combination of academic discipline and athletic perseverance."

Eric Hollifield's extensive background includes significant contributions to sports leadership, including service on the Appalachian State Athletic Foundation Board, where he has held positions as President and President Emeritus. His personal experience balancing academic responsibilities with athletic commitments informs his understanding of the unique challenges faced by today's student-athletes.

The scholarship welcomes applications from qualified students across all U.S. states and territories, regardless of geographic location or specific sport involvement. The selection process will prioritize candidates who demonstrate resilience, teamwork, integrity, and personal growth through their athletic and academic experiences.

Key Application Details:

Eligibility: Current undergraduate students actively participating in collegiate or organized sports

Current undergraduate students actively participating in collegiate or organized sports Requirements: Academic excellence, athletic involvement, and 500-750 word essay

Academic excellence, athletic involvement, and 500-750 word essay Submission: Email to apply@erichollifieldscholarship.com in PDF or Word format

Email to apply@erichollifieldscholarship.com in PDF or Word format Deadline: November 15, 2025

November 15, 2025 Award Announcement: December 15, 2025

Through this initiative, Eric Hollifield aims to create meaningful opportunities for deserving student-athletes who might otherwise face financial barriers to completing their education while maintaining athletic commitments.

"We're searching for tomorrow's leaders who understand that the disciplines learned through sports-perseverance, teamwork, time management, and goal-setting-translate directly to academic and professional success," Eric Hollifield adds.

For complete scholarship details, eligibility requirements, and application guidelines, interested students should visit the official website: https://erichollifieldscholarship.com

About Eric Hollifield: Eric Hollifield is a former collegiate athlete and respected sports leader whose experience spans from high school sports in Marion, North Carolina to national recognition in powerlifting at Appalachian State University. His dedication to mentorship and belief in the transformative power of athletics continues to inspire his philanthropic efforts.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251141

SOURCE: GYT