Reed Atamian, President of Atamian Honda



Founded by Terry Atamian, the business began as a small family-run operation built on the pillars of honesty, quality, and personalized service. Today, under the leadership of President Reed Atamian, the dealership has evolved into a modern, forward-thinking enterprise while remaining true to its roots. The Atamian name, rooted in Tewksbury since 1968, continues to stand for reliability, service excellence, and a genuine care for the people it serves.

"This milestone is more than just a business celebration," said Reed Atamian. "It's a reflection of the relationships we've built over five decades. It honors the families who've continued to trust us with their automotive needs, the employees whose hard work and dedication have driven our success, and the local community that has supported us through every era."

To commemorate this historic occasion, Atamian Honda will be hosting a year-long series of celebrations that include exclusive sales promotions, customer appreciation events, and local givebacks. The dealership will also pay tribute to its loyal staff-some of whom have been with the business for decades-and recognize the enduring legacy of founder Terry Atamian.

Beyond automotive sales and service, the Atamian family has long been a driving force in philanthropy. From contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and the Cam Neely Foundation, to supporting local youth sports, educational initiatives, and community programs in Tewksbury, Lowell, and Falmouth, the Atamians have continuously demonstrated a deep commitment to giving back.

Reed Atamian, a fourth-generation leader in the automotive world, not only upholds this legacy but also brings his own passion and insight to the industry. In addition to leading Atamian Honda, Reed Atamian engages with the broader public through his blog, where he shares expert commentary on car trends, maintenance tips, and stories that speak to his lifelong love of the automobile.

As Atamian Honda enters its sixth decade, the dealership remains laser-focused on the future. From adopting the latest in automotive technology and electric vehicle offerings to enhancing customer experiences through innovation and personalization, Atamian Honda is committed to evolving with the needs of today's drivers. Despite changes in the automotive landscape, one thing remains unchanged: the Atamian dedication to quality, transparency, and community service.

"Looking ahead, we're excited for what the next 50 years will bring," added Reed Atamian. "We'll continue to innovate, serve, and give back-just as we always have."

