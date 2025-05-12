Sören Ploschke appointed as HausVorteil prepares for listing in Germany

Ahead of its proposed listing in Munich later this year, HausVorteil backed by Infinitas Capital is delighted to announce that it has appointed Sören Ploschke as CFO.

HausVorteil, based in Hamburg, is a pioneering company in the equity release sector that offers a range of financial products that enable homeowners in Germany to release the assets tied up in their properties, tailored to their individual needs.

Sören has substantial listed company experience having held previous roles as Head of Finance at Düsseldorf listed Tick Trading Software AG and Senior Finance Manager of Frankfurt listed Heliad AG. His skills include financial management, investor relations, strategy development and restructuring. These will be of substantial benefit as HausVorteil transitions from a privately owned into a public listed company. The company has already converted from a GmbH into an AG.

The listing will provide HausVorteil with access to capital and an increased profile as it scales its model, taking advantage of the rebound in Germany's residential property market.

Infinitas is a Swiss family office known for its extensive expertise in real estate investments, innovative startups, and capital markets. Under the leadership of Robin Lauber, Infinitas is expanding its investment perspective and aims to redefine the role of family office investments by focusing strongly on real estate, societal issues, and innovations.

Sören Ploschke, the new CFO of HausVorteil, said:

"I am really excited to join HausVorteil as CFO at this pivotal time, as the company prepares to list. The company is well positioned to become a leader in what is a relatively new sector in Germany, but well established elsewhere. The support from Infinitas provides us with strong financing, and a cornerstone investor with a long term view that should prove a great benefit when we list, which in our view represents a great opportunity for retail and institutional investors alike.

"In addition to all the positive activity around the listing, I also look forward to supporting the development and expansion of HausVorteil, its product range, and its commitment to addressing pressing societal issues and creating positive change."

Dirk Hotopp, Managing Director at HausVorteil, said:

"We were immediately drawn to Sören's competences in the management and developmentof medium-sized companies. He is excellently placed to steer us through our listing and beyond, with his clear leadership skills, high standard of service and entrepreneurial vision.

"I am delighted to have Sören on the team as we work towards further financial and operational growth, expanding the product range, attracting more direct customers, growing white-label solutions, and expanding our network of partners."

Robin Lauber, Founder at Infinitas Capital, concluded:

"HausVorteil has continued to prudently evaluate capital markets, and we are delighted with the company's work towards listing. This marks a pivotal step towards accelerated growth, an expanded product range, and geographical reach.

"The societal benefits of HausVorteil, and business case for the company, remain rock solid. The partial purchase model, or full purchase model with living rights, enables homeowners to adapt their living spaces according to their needs. The combination of these social and financial benefits is the reason why we support the company, and we look forward to its future plans."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250511225488/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

John West Llewellyn Angus Lily Pearce, Rosewood (PR)

Tel: +44 207 653 8705

langus@rosewoodpr.co.uk