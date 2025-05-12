Advanced superconductive heat pipes and streamlined design deliver elite cooling power with greater system compatibility.

Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today unveiled the Hyper 612 APEX, an all-new CPU air cooler engineered for users who demand cutting-edge thermal performance in a streamlined footprint.

Featuring in-house developed superconductive composite heat pipes and the high-powered Mobius 120P fan, the Hyper 612 APEX delivers exceptional cooling efficiency while being 30% smaller than its predecessor, ensuring enhanced compatibility with large memory modules and tighter system builds.

Ideal for gamers, content creators, and overclockers, the Hyper 612 APEX is meticulously designed to balance elite performance, user-friendly installation, and sleek aesthetics.

"The Hyper 612 APEX is designed to meet the needs of users who want efficient cooling without the bulk," said Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. "With our advanced heat pipe technology and compact design, this cooler delivers high-performance results while staying user-friendly for a wide range of builds."

Key Features of the Hyper 612 APEX:

Superconductive composite heat pipes: Six advanced heat pipes handle heavy thermal loads, ideal for overclocking.

Six advanced heat pipes handle heavy thermal loads, ideal for overclocking. Compact design: 30% smaller than previous models, providing easier installation and compatibility with large memory modules.

30% smaller than previous models, providing easier installation and compatibility with large memory modules. Quick installation: Removable magnetic top cover and easy-to-remove fan streamline the setup process.

Removable magnetic top cover and easy-to-remove fan streamline the setup process. Durable nickel-plated copper base: Resists corrosion and enhances long-term reliability.

Resists corrosion and enhances long-term reliability. Powerful Mobius 120P fan: Designed for high-pressure airflow while keeping noise levels to a minimum.

The Hyper 612 APEX embodies Cooler Master's commitment to empowering PC enthusiasts to create without compromise. Whether building a high-powered gaming rig or a professional content creation station, users can rely on Cooler Master's relentless innovation and quality engineering.

For more information about the Hyper 612 APEX, please visit: Cooler Master's website.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

